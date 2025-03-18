It's been an eventful few days for both new Latics head coach Ryan Lowe and former favourite Dan Burn

You'll struggle to find many supporters of EFL clubs who look forward to international breaks.

But this one may well have come at the perfect time for Wigan Athletic. If only to allow us the chance to pause and take stock of an eventful period - even by Latics' standards.

Coming out of the January transfer window with another new-look squad, Latics pushed Premier League outfit Fulham all the way in the FA Cup.

Four points from tough games against promotion-chasing Wycombe and Huddersfield suggested Latics were on the up once again. However, a disappointing home defeat to Reading not only put paid to that, it cost Shaun Maloney his job.

Ryan Lowe was the man Latics turned to for help, although he started on a losing note at Charlton on Saturday.

Of course, none of the culpability for that defeat should go to Lowe, who only met the players on the eve of the game due to his appointment, a scheduled squad day off and travelling down to the smoke.

But he will see the next fortnight without a game as a blessing in disguise in terms of getting to know what he's working with - and trying to get his message across to the players.

It's hard not to notice the uncanny similarities between Lowe and one of his recent predecessors in the role, Paul Cook.

As well as the accent, the way the duo conduct themselves is also markedly similar...straight talking, not a word wasted, and little room for ambiguity.

Cook, of course, was a rip-roaring success as Latics boss, guiding the club to the League One title in his first season, before securing Championship safety the following campaign, and enough points to survive in 2019-20, before administration reared its ugly head.

Since then, the goalposts have moved markedly, with the club twice coming perilously close to going out of business.

As a result, Lowe will not have the luxury of the division's biggest budget at his disposal, as enjoyed by Cook, Gary Caldwell before him, and Leam Richardson after him.

All ambitions will have to be tempered accordingly, but sporting director Gregor Rioch has said Latics will have a top-10 budget to work with - with one secret weapon up their sleeves.

Both Rioch and his new head coach spoke at last week's unveiling of Lowe's record at all of his previous clubs of 'overperforming' against budget.

League Two promotions with Bury and Plymouth Argyle were achieved against the odds, while three successive top-half finishes in the Championship with Preston - while working with a budget in the bottom six - is clearly not to be sniffed at.

Having experienced so much success at this level in the not-too-distant past, it's the Latics fans as much as anyone who will have to get used to this new 'norm'.

But it needn't be seen as a downgrading of ambitions, because - as his record shows - Lowe certainly knows where the high road is.

And let's hope he has Latics punching above their weight as they aim to get back to where we once were.

Speaking of previous League One-winning campaigns, how good is it to see Dan Burn enjoying the fruits of his labour at the ripe old age of 32.

Rewind to the summer of 2016, and his release from Fulham, there was precious little on the table before Gary Caldwell brought him to Wigan.

The success story since then has been staggering, and proof if ever it were needed that it's never too late to chase your dreams.

And hard work - and a great attitude - really can get you to where you want to be.

As the Latics fans once sang, 'Dan Burn is Superman'...and he will certainly be feeling that's the case at the moment.