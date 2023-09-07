Watch more videos on Shots!

Backed by a bumper, bouncing away end, Latics conceded inside the opening five minutes, and couldn't get going.

Unlike the disappointing defeat there in April, at least this time Latics did get on the scoresheet, with skipper Josh Magennis' late header looking like it might have rescued a point.

Thelo Aasgaard, Baba Adeeko and Sam Tickle are three of the brightest talents produced by the Latics Academy, under the watchful eye of Gregor Rioch

But there was still time for even more agony, as the home side found a stoppage-time winner to send the Wiganers back home in gloomy spirits.

That meant signing off for the international break with back-to-back defeats, with Barnsley having won at the DW the weekend before.

Still, though, a more than decent return of 10 points from the opening six fixtures.

The weekend also saw the transfer window SLAM SHUT for a few months, and Latics were once again busy on deadline day.

Shaun Maloney had made no secret of his desire to bring in a speedy frontman to give the squad a 'profile' it was perhaps lacking.

And in Fulham loanee Martial Godo, they look to have landed someone who can add another dimension to the frontline.

However, Latics being Latics on deadline day, there was to be one more twist, with a very familiar face returning to the DW for a second spell.

There wasn't enough time for Omar Rekik to sit a medical, let alone pose for a picture in his new shirt, as the clock ticked towards 11pm.

Having spent the second half of last season here, however, enough was known about the Arsenal loanee to mean this was firmly in the 'no risk' category.

Rekik is as good as a double signing for Latics, given his ability to play holding midfield as well as anywhere across the backline.

Leaving boss Maloney to reflect on a job very well done for his recruitment team over the summer months.

They seem to have done the impossible - against the odds, and the clock.

While the average age of the squad has been greatly reduced, and the wage bill has been slashed, Maloney also looks to have put together a more rounded squad than he inherited at the turn of the year.

Yes, they will miss key, experienced figures such as Will Keane, Jack Whatmough and James McClean.

But he has also seen several Academy products become central figures in the rebuild.

Yes, there will be speed bumps along the way, but the journey towards long-term self-sustainability is already under way.

Speaking of which, what a proud week this will be for long-time Academy chief Gregor Rioch and all of the coaches and staff that have played their part over the years.

Sam Tickle has become the first Latics representative in the England Under-21s for a decade, and the first homegrown since Leighton Baines almost two decades ago.

Baba Adeeko also received his maiden call-up for Ireland Under-21s, while Thelo Aasgaard was only prevented from joining up with his Norway colleagues due to injury.

It's only three years since the Academy was ravaged, when the likes of Joe Gelhardt, Jensen Weir and Alfie Devine were picked off by the big boys after Latics were dumped into administration.

For the new crop to be bearing fruit already is quite incredible.