Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Brennan, a 21-year-old winger, will spend the campaign with The New Saints in Wales.

Lloyd, a 20-year-old full-back is with Larne FC of Northern Ireland until January.

Sign up to our Wigan Athletic newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kieran Lloyd and Luke Brennan will spend the next few months out on loan to continue their development

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And they'll be looking at the likes of Sam Tickle, Scott Smith and Callum Lang as proof of how spells away at other clubs can mould Academy products into first-team fixtures.

“It’ll be a great challenge for myself playing in a new league," said Lloyd. "And it will give me the platform to succeed in my career.

"It’s a strong league and from what I have seen it is very competitive, but I’m delighted to be joining a strong team with many qualities.

“I’m an attacking-minded player who is aggressive and hard-working, so I think the supporters will like the way I play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"And I hope I can give them some good performances during my time here.

“I want to play as many minutes and games as I can to help the team progress in all competitions.”

Larne boss Tiernan Lynch can't wait to get started with the former Liverpool junior.

“We want to have great quality and options in all positions over the park, and Kieran will help to give us that as we progress through the season," he told Larne's website. “He’s coming in from a great environment at Wigan Athletic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"And he’s very keen to learn and develop during his time here, which we hope will bring success for both Kieran and the rest of the squad.

“Kieran is an attacking-minded and athletic full-back who has got good senior experience in the National League over the last couple of seasons, which we hope will stand him in good stead and make him an option to our squad straight away.”

For Brennan - who joined Latics from the Blackburn Academy last summer - it was an easy decision to make.

"It was late on deadline day, probably half past two, I was in the gym, and I got a call," he said.

"I was told the club was after me and to give them a call.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I did that and it happened straight away, it was a no-brainer to be honest."

Brennan has also opened up on his move to Wigan after being with Blackburn since the age of six.

"I went on to play two trial matches, and I must have done quite well," he told TNS's website. "I've always dealt quite well with pressure...you have pressure on you every game you play.

"I had a tough upbringing with my dad, who was always on to me if I'd played badly or whatever.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I was made up when they offered me a contact, and I've been there ever since.

"The highlight was probably in pre-season at Morecambe, when I managed to score.