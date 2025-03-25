James Carragher has been flying the flag for Latics during the international break, while the thoughts of everyone has been with Darren Orme's family

'Malta international James Carragher' was not something I saw myself writing at the start of the season, but Wigan Athletic has never been a club for doing normal things.

But what a fantastic sight it's been for the 22-year-old to take his first couple of steps on the international stage.

When news of James, and dad Jamie, receiving their Maltese passports last month through ancestry - Jamie's grandad hails from the island - it appeared a pretty smart move.

Access to the 'European Union only' queues at the airport on the way home from regular holidays to the Mediterranean sunspot.

Initially, I was surprised to hear Carragher's name being touted for an immediate call-up this month, and even more so when I saw him named in the squad.

At the age of just 22, was it not a little bit early to be giving up on hopes of an England call-up somewhere down the line?

But the more I thought about it, the more it made perfect sense. You only need to look at James'; dad, Jamie, for reasons why.

A player who made 737 appearances for Liverpool - second on the all-time list - including a record 149 in Europe. Yet picked up only 38 England caps during that time.

A regular in squads for more than a decade, Carragher Snr grew gradually weary of sitting on the bench waiting for his chance.

To the extent that he retired from international football at the age of 29, to spend more time with his family.

Without knowing the full facts, it wouldn't surprise me if this played a part in Carragher Jnr's decision to go all-in with Malta.

Rather than wait for what may never come, why not grasp the chance to play regular international football with both hands right here, right now?

His second cap on Monday night came against Poland and Robert Lewandowski - one of the greatest strikers of this and probably any other generation.

What an incredible experience for a young lad from Bootle, fresh out of the Latics Academy system, to bring back to Wigan.

It was also great to see pictures on social media of seemingly the whole Carragher clan out there to support James in his new surroundings.

Fantastic memories for the family, while honouring their Maltese roots. Absolutely everyone’s a winner.

Which, if my editor is reading this, would make for fantastic feature articles for Malta's fixtures this summer and beyond...now where's my passport…

Away from the field, pretty much all of the focus during the international break has been the search for missing Latics superfan Darren Orme.

And the news we had been dreading was confirmed on Monday afternoon, when a body was found by police just behind a stadium which was Darren's second home.

The sheer volume of messages we've seen tells you everything you need to know about Darren, and his unsurpassed love for Latics.

Saturday's home game against Barnsley will give the Latics family the chance to remember one of their own, and hopefully his family and friends will find some solace in the outpouring of emotion and love.