James McClean gets up close and personal with some Stockport fans at the weekend

Max Power has been among the tributes to missing Wigan Athletic superfan Darren Orme after police conducting a search for him confirmed a body was found on Monday.

Loved ones of 54-year-old Orme - universally known and adored by the Latics fanbase - confirmed that the body found is his.

He was last seen 19 days ago on the evening of Wednesday, March 5 and the emergency services have been involved in wide scale investigations since.

The Dave Whelan statue at the stadium has already begun to be covered with flowers and scarves

Both Latics and Wigan Warriors supported the efforts to find him, with both squads being pictured with a huge banner to promote the search.

"We are devastated to learn that a body has been found in the search for Darren Orme," read a tweet from the Latics account. "Darren is a much-loved member of the Wigan Athletic family, and our thoughts go out to Darren’s family and friends at this extremely difficult time."

Moments later, the town's rugby league club tweeted: "Wigan Warriors stand with our colleagues @LaticsOfficial and its supporters. We are devastated to learn that a body has been found in the search for Darren Orme. Our thoughts go out to Darren’s family and friends at this extremely difficult time."

And former Latics midfielder Power - who played for the club between 2015-18 and 2021-23 - was quick to offer his condolences from Denmark, where he currently plays for Aarhus.

"Terrible news," he tweeted. " A guy I’ve seen many a time on the away terraces. Thoughts go out to Darren’s family."

Stephen Humphrys – now at Barnsley, who provide the opposition for Latics this weekend – added: “Devastated to hear this. My thoughts and prayers go out to Darren’s family and loved ones and the people of such a great town. Rest in peace Darren, once a Tic.”