Tributes for Darren Orme as Wigan Athletic superfan remembered at the stadium
Loved ones of 54-year-old Orme - universally known and adored by the Latics fanbase - confirmed that the body found is his.
He was last seen 19 days ago on the evening of Wednesday, March 5 and the emergency services have been involved in wide scale investigations since.
Both Latics and Wigan Warriors supported the efforts to find him, with both squads being pictured with a huge banner to promote the search.
"We are devastated to learn that a body has been found in the search for Darren Orme," read a tweet from the Latics account. "Darren is a much-loved member of the Wigan Athletic family, and our thoughts go out to Darren’s family and friends at this extremely difficult time."
Moments later, the town's rugby league club tweeted: "Wigan Warriors stand with our colleagues @LaticsOfficial and its supporters. We are devastated to learn that a body has been found in the search for Darren Orme. Our thoughts go out to Darren’s family and friends at this extremely difficult time."
And former Latics midfielder Power - who played for the club between 2015-18 and 2021-23 - was quick to offer his condolences from Denmark, where he currently plays for Aarhus.
"Terrible news," he tweeted. " A guy I’ve seen many a time on the away terraces. Thoughts go out to Darren’s family."
Stephen Humphrys – now at Barnsley, who provide the opposition for Latics this weekend – added: “Devastated to hear this. My thoughts and prayers go out to Darren’s family and loved ones and the people of such a great town. Rest in peace Darren, once a Tic.”
