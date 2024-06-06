Out-of-contract defender joins Wigan Athletic old-boys network at Chesterfield

Chey Dunkley was sent off on his return to Wigan with Shrewsbury last year

Chey Dunkley has become the latest member of the Wigan Athletic old-boys network at Chesterfield.

The 32-year-old centre-back was out of contract at Shrewsbury Town after two years in Shropshire.

And he has opted to drop a division and join the Spireites ahead of their eagerly-awaited return to the EFL.

He joins Will Grigg, Michael Jacobs, Ryan Colclough, Tom Naylor and James Berry at Chesterfield, under the watchful eye of boss Paul Cook and coach Gary Roberts.

”I’m buzzing to be here, it’s such a great club to sign for,” said Dunkley. “Working with the gaffer before, I know that I’m going to be looked after.

“The season will come round quickly, I’m ready to go. I can’t wait, it’s going to be a good season and I’m excited to get going.

“I look forward to meeting all the supporters and people at the club.”

A Shrewsbury statement read: "Shrewsbury Town can confirm defender Chey Dunkley has left the club to join League Two outfit Chesterfield.

"Chey, who was out of contract at the Croud Meadow, will join the recently-promoted Spireites on the expiry of his contract.

"The 32-year-old arrived at Salop from Sheffield Wednesday in 2022 and made 100 appearances for the club, scoring 10 goals.