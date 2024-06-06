Altrincham are facing a battle to keep hold of Chris Conn-Clarke this summer

Altrincham say they will not be forced into selling prize asset Chris Conn-Clarke on the cheap.

The 22-year-old attacking midfielder has been one of the stand-outs in the National League over the last season, with 23 goals and 12 assists to his name.

That has attracted the interest of a host of clubs in the EFL, reportedly including Latics and clubs as high up as the Championship.

Wigan Today understands any interest from Latics is very much at a low level for now, and they certainly aren't among the clubs to have tested the waters so far.

But it's certainly a market boss Shaun Maloney is monitoring, and it remains to be seen how the situation plays out over the summer as more clubs prepare to show their hand.

“Everyone knows it’s going to be difficult for us to keep Chris, but it has to be right for the club as well as for him," said Altrincham football director Rob Esteva, speaking to 'Radio Alty'. “We have received a couple of offers already, but they have been turned down.

"The reality is we won’t let him go if teams don’t meet our valuation, and the offers we have had so far don’t come close. It’s not crazy money we’re asking, it’s a realistic assessment of his worth, based on the benchmark of other players and the realisation that Chris has out-performed so many of them.

“It will be incredibly sad if he does go, but we always back ourselves, and I’m confident we will once more have one of the best attacks in the division next season, with or without Chris.”

Conn-Clarke, who was named the National League player of the year for 2023-24, has represented Northern Ireland at Under-17, Under-19 and Under-21 level, having come through the ranks at Linfield and Glentoran.

He moved over to Burnley as a scholar in 2018 but, after spells at Chorley (loan) and Fleetwood Town, he joined Altrincham last summer in a club-record transfer.