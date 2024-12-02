Wigan Athletic chief explains stance on Oldham Athletic loan snub

Josh Stones in action for Wigan before joining Oldham on loan

Shaun Maloney has revealed the thought process behind Wigan Athletic’s decision to deny Oldham Athletic permission to play Josh Stones in the FA Cup at the weekend.

Sign up to our Wigan Athletic newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While Latics were booking their place in the third round of the competition with a 2-1 extra-time victory at Cambridge United, non-league Oldham were bowing out at Leyton Orient.

The 'other' Latics had to make do without loan striker Stones, after Latics banned him from playing in the game - and becoming cup-tied.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ironically, Maloney was unable to consider youngster Kai Payne for Wigan's game as he'd turned out for Oldham in round one of the competition during his own one-month loan spell.

And the Latics boss reiterated his stance on Stones, who is scheduled to return to Wigan in the first week of January.

"We were asked about Josh, and we made the decision early that we wouldn't let him play," said Maloney. "In his position, we only have Dale (Taylor) and Joe (Hugill) , and I have to look after our own situation before anyone else's.

"I really like what Stonesey's doing, but we didn't have Kai Payne available on Saturday because he'd played for Oldham in round one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"So I didn't want that to happen again in a position where we've only currently got two options.

"I think he's due back on January 6, and hopefully he'll be in a position to push Dale and Joe for a starting spot here."

Maloney’s comments would appear to dash any hopes Oldham had to keep Stones beyond his initial loan spell.