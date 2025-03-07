Shaun Maloney's departure has split the Latics fanbase

In the first of a three-part special, our panel of Latics experts run the run over another eventful week at the club...a loss and a draw on the pitch, and the sacking of manager Shaun Maloney – which has divided the fanbase...

Alan Rogers:

I suppose, when you get to my age, very little should shock you any more. But I was genuinely surprised when the news broke on Sunday. I wasn't entirely gobsmacked about the actual sacking, it was more about the timing. It came only a few days after Maloney and his team had received a standing ovation after they had beaten Huddersfield. Neutrals such as Jeff Stelling and Ally McCoist called the sacking 'ludicrous'. Club favourites Nick Powell, James McClean and Nathan Ellington were equally scathing. A snap poll by the local paper showed roughly two thirds of fans disagreed with the decision.

Cards on the table, I've been a Shaun Maloney supporter since day one. He was already a playing legend, then he fought to save the club, and helped put a deal together with the new owners. For that alone, he should have been treated with a bit more decency and respect. But I've also been a supporter of our new owners. Obviously, I would have liked a larger budget, but fully understood the new sustainable approach. I've also admired the way in which they've made changes in a patient, measured manner. Ignoring outside pressure to make sure they lay the foundation for the future in what they consider to be the correct manner.

So Sunday's announcement both baffled and disappointed me. Have the ownership group finally given in to the social media doom merchants, who are never happy about anything? Have they already got a replacement lined up? Having said all that, even the most happy clappers among us can't have been happy with our form recently. But form is temporary, and class is permanent. And our owners have shown little or no class with this course of action.

I wonder if they had to pause their celebrations in Vegas to make the decision to dump a Latics legend? Unless we have extraordinary circumstances, we won't be in danger of relegation now. So unless they already have someone already in mind to take over, it's been a bit of a pointless exercise. Quite ironic, really, that they have called on a man named Whelan to 'rescue' us. But after Tuesday night, I don't think the rescue act will amount to much. The board has largely ignored the trolls over some of their other inane comments, but the empty vessels will see this sacking as a victory. Okay, nothing lasts forever, and maybe the situation would need to be looked at over the summer if things hadn't improved. Maybe allow Shaun to fall on his own sword or even perhaps offer him a move upstairs. All I know is the way this has happened to a Latics hero leaves a bad taste in the mouth.

I said earlier I was a supporter of Mike Danson, but no-one should be above constructive criticism. We've made a lot of the fact he doesn't seek the limelight, doesn't use social media etc, and that's fine. But he's in danger of turning into some remote, reclusive, uninterested figure. It would be nice if he finally sat down with our local media and just gave one interview, so at least we have some kind of reference point as to what his aims and ambitions are. Or maybe he simply doesn't have any aims or ambitions as far as 'The Athletic' (his own words apparently) are concerned. Might be nice to know, though.

Anyway, apparently there have been a couple of games this week. I'm going to do a Mike Danson...I can't be bothered to write about them. In fact, I probably won't write anything next week either, for a few reasons. One reason is we all need a break from this madness occasionally, but the main reason is that next week the world will centre around Cheltenham. I expect to make so much money that I will have to flee to the Isle of Man. Just as everything else in life...it's the hope that kills you…

Greg Farrimond:

I’m fully aware these pages will be packed this week so I will TRY to keep my views as brief as possible. Was change needed? In my opinion, yes. Was the timing right? For me, no. First of all, I love Shaun Maloney. Loved him as a player, and as a person. As a manager, his tenacity and work-rate was second to none. But all of that is largely irrelevant with these decisions, and we should park pretty much all of it when analysing how we’ve performed in a results-driven business. At a club like Wigan Athletic, with limited resources, managers will have limited ideas with what they can do, and Maloney was running out of them - which is absolutely understandable. I think we needed to part company in the summer - for him as much as us. He’s a bright young manager, and I’d really like to see what he can do at a club where the shackles can come off a bit, and he’s perhaps not as emotionally invested (if that makes sense). Albeit, that connection was invaluable to us a couple of years ago under the previous ownership.

But we cannot let him leave without properly recognising just how much work he did in that period. If you speak to those much closer to it all, then he’s credited with having a huge hand in saving the club. He is Latics royalty. As for the decision and the timing of it…an odd one. From the outside, it looks harsh. If you’ve attended our home matches (and a fair chunk of the away ones), though, then you can see why it was made. Results and league position-wise, I think we are about right with this squad’s ability. It was always going to be a bit of a struggle to watch, and there’s a point where I think we need to be more accepting of that. But some of the football has been even tougher than expected.

So you’re split in two everywhere you look, really. But I just can’t put my finger on why now. The message last week was that things are getting better, and recent results and performances were positive. Then a day later, it all changed. I just can’t see the benefit of doing this now. We only have a small amount to do before safety, the players were playing for the manager (albeit not very well at times, but they were working hard for him), and there’s only a couple of months before the end of the season. It splits the fanbase - which isn’t hard to do here - it risks alienating the players, and it possibly puts off potential managers wanting to come here as well. Whereas if you mutually agree to do it at the end of the season, it gives you time to reset and everyone will come together behind the decision. The club has made some positive moves off the pitch recently (albeit it took them a while), so we perhaps need to trust them a bit.

I was at Mansfield on Tuesday and it was dull. But it was no more dull and poor than the majority of games this season. So let’s not point at poor performances for the remainder of the campaign as a stick to beat the decision with. We need a proper reset in the summer and, whoever the new manager is, we need to get behind them and not jump at any chance to compare them with the previous one. The club needs to be up front with whoever it is about the resources they’ll have to do the job and the fans forum next week will be a chance to communicate that to supporters too… hopefully that still goes ahead! Ok, maybe I wasn’t as brief as I’d hoped…

Matt Auffrey:

It’s been hard for me to summarise my feelings on Shaun Maloney’s recent sacking. While Sunday’s announcement was as shocking as it was disappointing, my biggest takeaway from the news was I felt hoodwinked. I have made a point over the course of this season to support a long-term vision for the club with Maloney at the helm. If there was one constant over the past 25 months - through the missed pay days, the point deductions, the transfer embargos, the ever-changing state of our playing squad, and the dire financial situation that left our beloved club on the brink of insolvency - it was the steadfast leadership of our gaffer.

The role he played in saving the club and facilitating Mike Danson’s takeover should never be forgotten. He also delivered in many key areas post-takeover. He developed a number of academy graduates through our first team set-up which allowed several of those players to be sold on for significant fees. As a result of these transfers, our club is in a much more stable financial position than we were two summers ago. Our style of play was often hard to watch, the results were inconsistent, and the player recruitment - particularly over these past two transfer windows - left much to be desired. I don’t blame the fans who voiced their frustrations over the course of this season - no matter how frequently or infrequently you made your opinions heard.

But I made the decision to buy into the concept of delayed gratification. I was willing to let Maloney’s process play out for the rest of this season (granted, we stayed up in this division) and allow him to have the summer to re-tool and aim for higher ambitions next season. I would’ve given him at least until next September or October to atone for our current shortcomings. I thought that was the least he deserved after everything he had given us - especially considering the numerous constraints he navigated during his tenure. I look forward to the day when Maloney secures his next job in football. He has a lot to offer and deserves another opportunity (on what is hopefully a more level playing field) to demonstrate his abilities as the man in charge.

As for Latics’ future, we have to accept we are currently in a state of transition. Tuesday’s scoreless draw at Mansfield showed that our problems on the pitch will not magically disappear with a few personnel changes. The objective for this season has shifted from a mid-table finish to just plain survival. Recent history shows that hitting the 50-point mark should see us to safety. A win on Saturday against Cambridge, who are currently in 22nd position, would mark a huge step towards reaching that point total. Hopefully the shock of Maloney’s departure will have worn off a bit more, and the lads can rally behind the home crowd to deliver a more inspired performance than what we saw earlier this week. Regardless of whether you were ‘Maloney in’ or ‘Maloney out’, that is all besides the point. We collectively have a job to help get this squad over the line by May. This summer should bring a ‘fresh start’ of sorts and an opportunity for all of us to approach the new season with a renewed sense of optimism. Let’s continue to take this season one day at a time then one match at a time. We’ve emerged from tougher times than this current period in one piece. Brighter days surely await. Bring on Saturday.

Martin Lally

Cliches are kind of cringy, but a week is a long time in football - and this week has been long. The positivity of the Huddersfield result fully proves this team can play at this level. Despite both teams in injury crisis, the performance gave me nothing but hope and enthusiasm that the start to March had the potential to roll the positivity from February. The truth is at 5pm Saturday we were poles apart. At times, you have to tip your cap, and Reading were so much better than us on the day without even breaking sweat! In other seasons, I do feel we would have easily taken a victory there, but the truth is this isn’t 'other seasons' and, as Shaun Maloney stated, our problem is our inconsistency. And for that reason, it’s likely the threat of relegation and increased heart palpitations will continue well into April.

The other thing that is really starting to become annoying at the minute is our inability to beat the first man or the front post. I really feel we get into the channel on many occasions...I think they call it positive entries into the final third or something like that? Be that through our wing play or the way our full-backs are taught to overlap the winger, in honesty how many times do we actually get the ball past the first defender? This may spark the argument (from some) that there isn’t a potent No.9 to finish the chances, but we would definitely get more set pieces, maybe a few own goals, and even a few more goals. I’m no manager but, if you watch a lot of football, that corridor of uncertainty behind the first defender is simply where anything can happen. But to exploit it you sometimes have to be brave but with composure.

Then came Sunday morning. The news a small percentage wanted. And I wasn’t in the small percentage. Maloney, for me, will forever be a legend - a word used far too frequently, but certainly not in this case. I’m quite certain the man swept the dressing-rooms as well. The biggest red flag for me, unfortunately, is the ownership group. The more I have thought about it, the more crazy it seems. A fans bulletin released on Friday praised the upturn in form...and then we get a sacking on Sunday morning...what? The meeting of the objectives that were set as the minimum expectation, but still gone! The financial stability that appears to have now been reached after multiple years of turbulence (back on planes again!), and in the end the superstar ex-player that speaks the truth says it all...'a champagne lifestyle based on lemonade'! I hope they have got it correct, but only time will tell...but in life, you have to be careful what you wish for! It’s almost as unbelievable as the Oval Office meeting.

Still, you can’t let it get you down, so onto Tuesday and a shorter away day to Mansfield Town...minus Thelo Aasgaard, our talisman in the last outing in the cup and, in the end, the difference. The away end was torrid, and it’s sad to hear how many negative opinions were voiced at the players, from singling certain ones out, to the continuous fog horn of 'FORRRRRWARRRDDDD'! My word! The lads defended well against a team that threatened but lacked creativity, and I honestly think they - along with Peterborough - are in as much trouble as us! Coming off, our conclusion was 40 points reached, and a new manager needed ASAP! Or else it could be a few months of clawing out draws to creep over the safety line. At this point, I’ll take that. What I can’t take is Mr Evatt. There is no tangible situation I could ever get behind him, I’m afraid! In other news, the bacon cheeseburger from the Mansfield fanzone was a solid 8/10.