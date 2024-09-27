PART ONE: Wigan Athletic: The 12th Man - 'Away from the pitch, all hell has broken loose...'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Our panel of Latics run the rule over back-to-back stalemates against Lincoln and Stevenage, look ahead to the visit of Exeter...and assess the carnage that unfolded around the Stockport tickets going on sale...

Alan Rogers:

It's a well-known saying: 'After the Lord Mayor's show comes the dust-cart'. Meaning that after pomp and splendour of the big parade, comes the bloke with the cart who cleans up after the horses. And I think we can definitely use this phrase to describe the last three games. After hitting the heady heights at Bristol Rovers, we came down to earth with a bang at Lincoln City, and this was then followed up by a similar game against Stevenage. Firstly, the positives. We have the best defensive record in League One and, to be fair, we never really looked like losing against either Lincoln or Stevenage. But, on the flip side, we also never looked like winning either game! Our defence is looking solid and the central pair continue to gel and settle the players around them, linking up well with midfield. But that's where it seems to falter. The final ball to the forward(s) didn't seem to work in either game. We never really looked like scoring, and this is something that needs to be looked at with some urgency. But of course I'm sure the manager and his staff don't need an amateur pundit to tell him that.

I am, however, going to put forward a rare complaint. In the past, we have often accused some managers to be slow in making substitutions. The crowd could see the tide turning in certain games, but certain managers were always reluctant to make changes. The same can't be said of Shaun Maloney. Once again, on Tuesday night, he used his full allocation. And fair enough, we have a number of games within a short space of time, and he wants to make the best use of the players available to him. But he made the final change on 72 minutes, meaning we had to play the last 20 minutes hoping we didn't get any injuries. We've already had one occasion this season where we ended up with only 10 men on the pitch, but we don't seem to have learned from that. Maybe I'm missing something from Tuesday night, but it seemed like an unnecessary gamble to me. Anyway, let's concentrate on the fact we are unbeaten in three, we have the best defence in the division, and we've seen some encouraging individual performances on the field.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It's been another eventful week at Wigan Athletic - on and off the pitch

Finally, a pat on the back for the ticket office (no, really). This week I couldn't find my season card (still a bit of a Luddite - no digital card for me!). Anyway, I sort of finally found it...our new pup had chewed it up - yes, it finally happened, I had a real 'the dog ate my homework' moment! I rang the ticket office, to find I was number 28 in the queue...I didn't realise we were expecting such a big crowd against Stevenage! Anyway, I went down to the ground and discovered the problem was apparently the Warriors have another home game scheduled before the end of the season (I think it may be a friendly) but, whatever, the ticket office was very busy. But they sorted me out quickly, issued me a temporary pass for the Stevenage game, and arranged to send me a new card ASAP. All very painless. In the past, I have moaned about the ticket office, so it's only fair to praise them when they deserve it. Mind you, on reflection, it may have been better for me if I couldn't have had access to the Stevenage match…

Caddy from the 5:

On this week's episode of 'Desperate Fans of Loire Drive', it all depends which side of the table you're on. We're either a work in progress or a rudderless sinking ship and, as usual, there's no in between with the Tics fans. For those on Twitter, you'll know the hashtag, WAFC is absolute poison, and no good will ever come of reading it. So of course I went noseying the other day, and it didn't disappoint! A meltdown was duly underway after two 0-0 draws - following a 4-0 away win I hasten to add - and three clean sheets on the bounce that have us sitting comfortably mid-table, only three points off the play-offs. Always look up, never down! Now, is the football pretty to watch? God no, it's pedestrian at best I'd say. But our severe lack of cutting edge is killing us - briefly dispelled at times by Jensen Weir and Matt Smith. We're very solid at the back I'd say, with Jason Kerr and Will Aimson looking like they've played together for years in the middle of the park, but there ends the niceties. Going forward we are dire, and you can't just blame the forwards. If they're getting no service, what do you want them to do? Dale Taylor v Stevenage might as well have done his online shopping in their box, he had that little to do. With Joe Hugill out and Josh Stones obviously not in Shaun Maloney's plans, we're simply stuck with what we've got up front. Now whose fault is that? Do you blame Maloney for not getting Mbappe and Haaland in pre-season? Or upstairs for not giving him any money to bring in who he wanted?

Me, I'm blaming upstairs. You can't send a letter out with the season tickets promising 'direct attacking football the fans want to see' - your words, Mr Chairman, not ours - then give the manager little or nothing to help bring this to the pitch. 'But Mike Danson cleared the debt and it'll take time', I hear you all shout... Yeah, yeah...but how long can this line keep papering over the cracks? The fans are voting with their feet, look at the attendance v Stevenage! We all know Wiganers in both sports are fickle and won't part with their cash at the best of times. And as much as it grates me to say it, the other lot are flying, their crowds on the up, and they're winning everything they can (in a minority sport), while we seem to be just treading water in a massive ocean, being thrown crumbs. Maloney will understandably never come out and say anything, but his hands are obviously tied with what we can - and obviously can't - spend. But going back to what the chairman said...just give him a chance!

Away from the pitch, Stockport tickets finally went on sale and, as usual for the three or four games a season where we actually sell out, all hell has broken loose! Future Fund fans AND season-ticket holders getting first dibs at the paltry 844 we've been given has caused a stir. It's nice to see Stockport doing well again, and their fans remembering where the ground is has caused such a low allocation. But hey ho, I'm sure their Kevin Francis shirts still fit! As always with Tics fans, the moaning won't stop until '@L4TICS4755333' who went to Newcastle in 1954 gets a ticket and proudly shows it round the South Stand bar...I digress. A loyalty scheme is coming into place allegedly, but that's already under fire...'I can't go to some aways because of work/kids/cross dressing on Saturday/nagging wife/etc so I'll get no points...' Let's see where this goes when we take 169 to Crawley in January! Right, enough doom and gloom, I'm off hiding cans of 'Bow round the concourse for Saturday's 0-0 and booing at full time...only kidding (I hope!). UP THE TICS!

Matt Auffrey:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ‘feel-good’ period ignited by our 4-0 win at Bristol Rovers has slowly fizzled out, with consecutive scoreless draws largely dampening the spirits of our fanbase. In particular, Tuesday night’s home fixture against Stevenage left many attendees disappointed, as a rotated team failed to create genuine scoring chances against a relatively uninspired opponent. The success of a third consecutive clean sheet fell to the wayside when pit against the letdown of failing to score over back-to-back matches. Yet Shaun Maloney kept the energy positive during his Stevenage post-match interview, and expressed satisfaction with the performance on the whole. Considering Toby Sibbick and Dale Taylor made their first Latics starts, along with Michael Olakigbe making his debut off the bench, there were several encouraging components of Tuesday’s effort that should leave us optimistic heading into the weekend. However, there’s still much that needs to be addressed on the attacking front as well. We had next to no physical presence in the box against Stevenage, and our failure to threaten from set-pieces was quite evident. Until we find a way to sufficiently improve our weakest areas, our opponents will continue to set up in a way that exploits us. No-one will be more eager to get the best of Latics this weekend than Exeter manager Gary Caldwell. His first visit to Wigan with the Grecians’ last February proved to be a successful one, as his side came away with a 2-1 victory. Any worries of another scoreless draw should hopefully be quelled by the fact Exeter are one of three sides in the entire division who have yet to draw this season. They have won three league matches, lost three league matches, and sit just two places above Latics in the current table. Saturday’s fixture also marks the return of Josh Magennis, the ex-Latics captain, who scored 11 goals over 89 league appearances for the club during a two-and-a-half-year span. The Northern Ireland international has started every league match of the new campaign for Exeter, and has registered one assist so far. Maloney has been up front in communicating that his coaching in the attacking area needs to improve for Latics to produce better results over these coming matches. We are still integrating new players into the squad and experiencing the by-product of a team learning how to best play with each other. We’ve made clear progress since our return to action from the international break. Let’s stay behind the lads and push them in a positive manner as they aim to make that next breakthrough on the pitch. I am optimistic that we will make significant progress this weekend.

Sean Livesey:

Another week, another two points on the board, and an unbeaten stretch now running to three matches. Yes, Stevenage wasn't great, but against both Bristol Rovers and Lincoln, we were the better side against two teams who have started the season in decent form. Stevenage saw a glut of changes but, certainly in the first half and the first bit of the second period, it didn't affect us. We dominated and it felt like a matter of when, not if, we would go ahead. Ironically, the introduction of more of the usual starting XI seemed to interrupt our flow and send us backwards. Nonetheless, five points from the last three games is a respectable return, and we saw at Bristol that, on our day, we are a match for anyone. So it's on to the next one, and our first Saturday home game in more than five weeks. Certainly feels like a long time since the win over Crawley. Gary Caldwell's Exeter travel up to Lancashire with a decent start to the season in the bag, and ex-Latic Josh Magennis up top. Personally, I thought it was a shame to see Magennis go at the end of last season. Yes, his scoring record wasn't the best for us, but he was a great option coming off the bench, and seemed to hit a decent vein of form towards the end of last season. There's also an ex-Exeter defender in our ranks as well and, after six weeks of the season, it's already clear as to why the aforementioned Caldwell was so furious to lose Will Aimson to us. To say he's been the signing of the summer is a big understatement. Latics haven't really missed Charlie Hughes since his move to Hull, and Aimson - alongside Jason Kerr and James Carragher - has been a big part of that. So another two home games before attention turns to the trip to Stockport, and this would be the ideal time to collect some more points. Fingers crossed the forwards - or indeed anyone - can pack their shooting boots for Saturday.