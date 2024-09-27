PART TWO: Wigan Athletic: The 12th Man - 'To the Stockport ticket allocation...I have mixed feelings on this...'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Our panel of Latics run the rule over back-to-back stalemates against Lincoln and Stevenage, look ahead to the visit of Exeter...and assess the carnage that unfolded around the Stockport tickets going on sale...

Martin Tarbuck:

Another week in Wigan Athletic-land and, let’s face it, it has been a belter. Ridiculously negatively over-reaction to a 0-0 draw against a set of bruisers who came for one: CHECK. Continually insisting the manager is out of his depth, despite us only losing one in the last five games, and that to a last-minute winner against a team who have spent £30million this year: CHECK. Slating the manager for changing the team, despite having absolutely no knowledge of individual players' fitness levels or injuries: CHECK. Continued outrage and entitlement about the way the club distributes ticket allocations: CHECK. It must be exhausting being one of those fans who gets so permanently upset about everything all the time. There it was in my notifications again on Wednesday night, after a throwaway comment: 'Nobody wants to watch our football because it is boring and there’s no end product. If this was a recent argument, I’d lean in to investigate it further. But many of the same protagonists used to moan about terrible football under Leam Richardson...you know, that period when we actually won the league? Indeed, many of these same folk used to moan when Cook, Mackay, Joyce, Rosler, Coyle, Martinez were our managers. Well, I really should kick it into the long grass. There really needs to be some perspective as to what we have achieved over the last 20 years. and recognise that a lot of it was not the norm and done with someone else’s (unsustainable) money) What we are seeing now is not the exception, it is the norm. And if you feel differently, it is because you have been spoiled over the last 20 years, when Dave Whelan was pumping in the fortunes so we could blow the opposition out of the water. It really is a shame I have to keep repeating this, but it does not appear to be sinking in. However, I am prepared to concede this continental approach does have its flaws.

There’s been a backlash recently of various social media clips, with comedy goalmouth passes causing opposing forwards to nip in and score a tap-in. Indeed, it happened to our friends up the road, and nearly got their manager potted. Sam Allardyce has also been very vocal on this matter, and he has a point. It can be boring when Manchester City do it, so when a lower league team attempts it, it can be boring, or even dangerous, compared to the alternative 'get rid' approach. It is not a new concept, though. Let us also consider that, whereas we appear to have scored nearly all our goals for this month in one game, we have also not conceded a single goal in the last three games. In Italian football, this would be something to be lauded, even by those notoriously impatient ultras – whom if they weren’t happy, would probably be a bit more active in their response than the average shouty internet bloke. When the online disruptors of the #wafc community start chucking a moped at rival fans, then maybe we can start taking them seriously. Same in Spain and across all the successful European nations. They concentrate on the 'nil' first, ensuring they don’t lose, in the knowledge just scoring one goal will give them a win. Jose Mourinho has been the master of this in recent times. And possession is a big part of that. If you have the ball, the opposition can’t score. And a simple two-yard pass across the back means you generally retain it. A 50-yard boot up the field means you are generally giving it away and losing control of it. The amount of head tennis in the game on Tuesday was not for me at all. Yet I was impressed with the work rate of Stevenage. It was fantastic, they had three men closing down the player with the ball every time, within seconds. And so many of our throw-ins had us flummoxed, as they were marking so tightly.

It's been another eventful week at Wigan Athletic - on and off the pitch

There’s work to be done on our side on that, no doubt, and Shaun Maloney acknowledged as such. It was also highly amusing to see their play-acting get penalised several times, and one can only imagine what shade of purple Steve Evans would have turned had he still been on the touchline. There’s no harm in saying it was a dour, dull game. You’ll notice games against the same sort of teams - like Stevenage or Burton - generally are, because they put a greater focus on stopping us playing. They have fewer resources so have to find a different way to win (or not lose) But most sensible folk reading know all this already. They also know Maloney doesn’t want us to grind out 0-0 draws, he wants us to play like we did at Bristol Rovers every week. And why shouldn’t we? Perhaps because football really isn’t as simple as that.

To the Stockport ticket allocation...I have mixed feelings on this. Firstly, on the loyalty scheme. A loyalty scheme is like time travel: If it exists in the future, then it should have existed in the past. We’ve all got a game we like to spout about on social media. Whether it’s the Pompey and Ipswich midweek games during our last league title win, or Bournemouth away in the FA Cup. Or Bournemouth in the league when they played at Dorchester Town one midweek. Personally, mine was going to watch Latics away at Southend United, twice on a Friday night, in the late 1980’s. We lost both games, and I doubt there were more than 30 or 40 others there. Grim. How do you blend such a scheme to reward those who are long-term fans, who want to go a handful of local games, versus those who are newer, perhaps younger, and have more disposable income, fewer commitments, and can travel the country...even if they’ve only been doing so for a few seasons? It is an impossible task. So I suppose it has to start somewhere. It is probably right to reward those who do go to most away games if we are more concerned about the future, much to the chagrin of anyone over 50 who's 'bin gooin since non-league'. The argument gets even more heated when you consider those who go to loads of away games, but don’t have a season ticket. Indeed, I've seen some fans say they find home games boring! As per the above, they might sometimes have a point, but that is not the point.

While acknowledging those who travel away make a lot of noise are highly valued and appreciated by the club, this argument doesn’t stack up financially for the club. People who spend thousands on away games every year are spending those thousands on away tickets (no money for Latics), travel to games (coach and train fares, petrol) and no doubt a fortune in local hostelries. Your commitment is to be applauded, but none of this money goes to Wigan Athletic. Even in these TV-dominated times, it is the season ticket recurring revenue that football clubs rely upon heavily. It is effectively a budget within a budget during the summer, at that exact time when a manager is looking to build his squad. And if we don’t get a decent squad, then we don’t get decent results, and there are generally fewer people travelling to away games. So it is right to reward season ticket holders for that loyalty.

I really don’t want to open the can of worms that is the 'Believe' scheme right now, as I’m probably over my word count. But I guess over time, if the club introduces this loyalty scheme, those who do travel to the less attractive away games will collect the same points, if not more, as those who can afford to fork out an extra £18 a month. Not ideal in the short-term, but I had this discussion about a loyalty scheme a few years back with a former CEO at the club, who pointed out it would be highly expensive and administrative to implement something they would only ever need to use for two or three games a season. I’ve also seen some fans counter this by saying that the club could simply set up a basic Excel spreadsheet to record details. Who knew that spending money on an expensive ticketing platform was a complete waste of money? While we’re at it, perhaps someone should let the owner of Ticketmaster know we didn’t need that new ticketing platform...oh and by the way, a Wigan Athletic fan has just ripped their entire business model to shreds. Quick, sell your shares before they are worthless!

Maybe I should stop being ridiculous here, except I am not the ridiculous one. I’m not the one letting off angry soundbites on the internet at all and sundry every 10 minutes. I may not hit the mark some - or even most - of the time. But at least give me a bit of credit for being capable of thinking things through and putting forward logical solutions. My general conclusion, having seen the inner workings of this football club and a few others over the years, is that things are never as simple as we like to think they are. I know there are many fans out there...indeed, a quieter majority who share and appreciate my take on things. It is a constant uphill battle trying to reason with a perpetually angry minority. Your editor here is perfectly happy for those types to contribute to these pages too, but it never seems to materialise. Funny that. And finally, for those of you who appreciate a bit of thought-provoking long-form dialogue, which is worthy of discussion, rather than 'verbal diarrhoea' as one of my more erudite online critics put it...then we have a new 'Mudhutter' out on Saturday. If not, just enjoy the game, and try to un-grit those teeth for a few minutes and enjoy it if possible.

Stephen Unsworth:

Loyalty in football. The flight to richer sounds by Stephen Crainey and Tom Huddleston can hardly be a surprise, and reflects society in general, rather than football specifically. It’s known as 'chase the ace'. Gone are the club-men. Birmingham’s relegation and real and factual membership of the League One EFL teams is an oxymoron when it comes to the spend on players. ‘Deafening Noise’ so to speak. So too, to a lesser degree, we can add Wrexham and Stockport. We’re now in the cohort of ‘clubs living within their means’ and, while we all want to be cheering trophy winners, the reality is all of us want a club to love and relate to. We’re the ones who will remain. On a different point, no replays in FA Cups. Only one set of fans have been robbed of seeing their team in big stadiums, against big teams with a much-needed cash lift. Out of all the changes, this is the one that stinks of a meritocracy. Finally, hats off to Wigan RLFC. A beautifully run club in the same stable. It will happen to us.

Tony Moon:

There can only be one reason…well, one reason that’s not simply 'lots of Latics fans are moaning gits'... one reason for continually whingeing and predicting a doom-laden future after a loss (or boring scoreless draw), and that’s because we always expect to be relegated. Just look at our recent history. Since relegation from the Premier League in 2013, we’ve gone on to be relegated a further four times. Of course, that’s interspersed with promotions - as champions on each occasion - but they’re soon forgotten. So maybe the 'crest of a wave'/'pit of despair' rollercoaster ride (shamefully lazy, but nevertheless appropriate) that has been life supporting Latics these past few years is responsible for the knee-jerk reaction to every setback. It’s almost as if the aim of the fewm (yes, I know it’s not spelt that way) is to keep it simmering, bubbling away, so it’s never too far from boiling over, requiring little energy to spill over the edge. It must be exhausting, though. How do you keep that up (Oooer, missus!)? Five points from the last three games, without conceding a goal, is a far healthier way of looking at recent results. No, of course we’ve not been great, but we can’t carry on changing managers as often as Taylor Swift changes her outfits during a concert (I’ve no idea if this is true or not, but it seemed a little more contemporary than Tramps and underpants)... We go again Sat’day!