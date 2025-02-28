Dale Taylor slides home the opening goal against Huddersfield

In the first of a two-part special, our panel of Latics experts run the rule over a hugely positive week, with Saturday’s goalless draw at second-placed Wycombe being followed by a midweek home win over fifth-placed Huddersfield...

Alan Rogers:

Saturday brought with it another away day - and a second consecutive draw. However, the result at Wycombe seemed to produce a more positive reaction from the general population. I didn't make it down, full disclosure...I haven't been to an away game all season. And I really, really miss it. From my early teens to my late 20s, I hardly missed a Latics game, home or away. And the away days were special. They were great days with great mates, it felt like we were part of a club within a club. It often didn't even matter if we lost - although we obviously celebrated harder when we won!

But I've nothing but the greatest respect for those who give up their time and money these days to follow the Latics around the country. Long journeys at difficult times don't seem to deter them, even in these hard times. A solid, positive, away following has always been essential to boost team morale, and that's why Shaun Maloney and the boys really seem to appreciate the support from the travelling fans. I don't know if this is common within other clubs but, from my experience, the Latics away supporters have always seemed more positive and upbeat than our typical home fans. Anyway, as I hit my late 20s, the away games began to slowly taper away. Basically, life began to get in the way. Marriage, kids, work, and all sorts of other things had a bit of an effect on my away attendance. But quantity began to be replaced by quality, and things like booze-filled jaunts were slowly swapped out for occasions such as introducing our kids to the delights of the away day.

My seven-year-old daughter's debut away-day, for example. The coach to Oldham with her grandad, two uncles, her older brother, and her nervous dad produced a day that went down in family history. I can't repeat the full story here, but basically it involved a game of 'I Spy' - involving the whole coach - and my daughter's clue to us was: 'A part of the body beginning with F'. I still have nightmares about it to this day… So the away days had evolved, we had introduced the next generation, and were ready to move on with the next chapter. And then I fell out of a tree. A large tree in our back garden. I'd climbed to the top to do some pruning, stepped back to admire my handiwork, and more or less woke up in hospital. I'd landed on a garden ornament in the middle of my back, and cracked my head for good measure. Apparently it took two ambulances to move me and, as I drifted in and out of consciousness, I swear I heard an ambulance man say: "This gentleman appears to be a rather large individual'. What he actually said cannot be repeated here.

Anyway, when I finally woke up in the Royal Albert Edward, a lovely, sympathetic nurse informed me I would be in a lot of pain for a considerable period of time, but would ultimately be okay. Probably. A less enthusiastic doctor told me I was a stupid person who was amazingly lucky to be able to walk again, as the impact had missed all my vital bits - mostly my spine - by millimetres. I was bruised from neck to knees and had months of physio, but made a decent recovery. Apart that is, from the fact I could never again really sit still for more than a few minutes at a time. This wasn't really a problem - apart from travel. I travelled all over the country for work, in fact I travelled all over the world, so this was obviously an issue. A bigger problem, however, was the fact I could no longer go on coach trips to watch the Latics! Some of these problems were easily solved. I took early retirement from work, stopped travelling by plane for holidays, and basically resigned myself to a very limited amount of future away-days. And to be honest - for once - I had a grown up attitude about it all. Realistically, I could have been in a wheelchair so, although I really miss the old-fashioned away days, in the grand scheme of things, it's not a big deal. I've waffled on about my stupid antics not for sympathy but to try to emphasise how important away supporters are to Wigan Athletic. And how much I miss taking part!

Anyway, back to reality, and on Tuesday we were back at home against another high-flying team in Huddersfield. They sat just below Stockport in the league table, so we weren't exactly overconfident! But it was a pleasant surprise to see the boys come out and have a real go at the opposition. The first half was a pleasure to watch, surely even the most negative critics must have found something to enjoy. Two-nil up by half-time and the feelings on the concourse seemed mixed. Everyone seemed happy at what they had seen, but there was also a sense of nervous anticipation, as we knew what could potentially happen. But it didn't! Huddersfield pulled a goal back but never really looked as if they were capable of winning the game. The second half was more open than the first, but the Latics held on well and the sense of relief at the final whistle was there for all to see. It was hard to pick out a man of the match, a great all-round team performance. And a much-needed one at that. Great to go home on a high.

Finally this week, the club announced a new 'Warm Space' Area' initiative for elderly season-ticket holders. Someone on the Fans Advisory Board had been approached by the wife of an elderly gentleman who still loved going to the games. The social side - meeting other like-minded people - is still a big part of his life. But he has a problem with the cold weather, particularly on Tuesday evenings. The club acted quickly and announced any elderly season ticket holders who couldn't cope with the inclement weather could now watch the game in Whelans. To most people, this seemed a perfect solution. The FAB was providing the link between fans and club that it had been set up for, the club had acted swiftly - at no cost to anyone - to set up this service, and hopefully the gentleman involved was happy. Unfortunately, as usual, a small number of neanderthals jumped online to voice their disapproval. I don't really know why they didn't like it...as usual they just seem to frown upon anything positive coming out of the club. We are very lucky at Wigan to have a large number of passionate, caring and sensible people supporting and running the club. Sadly we also have a very small number of thoughtless, selfish numpties who speak before they think. Could be worse I suppose...we could be in Trumpland…

Martin Lally:

Despite how you feel about the team, that Saturday morning game-day feeling is absolutely superb, at 9am you can beat anyone on paper. Thing about Wigan is, we always seem to play better when we play better opposition. Well that’s what I was telling myself before the long trip down the M6/M42/M40 to high-flying Wycombe Wanderers. Still reflecting on the previous Tuesday, another point closer to safety, human instinct is to research, and I felt the need to look at some of Wycombe’s eye-watering stats on the way down. Eighteen wins, nine draws and only four losses all season, a very good points haul. Goals for: 58, goals against: 31, so they do give up about a goal a game average. Hope! Joint-top goalscorer in the league in Richard Kone, and only joint because Birmingham can pay what they want for a Premier League striker. But he might not be fit having missed Tuesday night. More hope, getting ahead of myself now.

With all that said and the fear of god within me, the journey to Adams Park was a smooth one. I have to compliment Wycombe on the fantastic fanzone around the ground. It’s really felt different this year at away games, as I’ve been to a few fanzones and found the home supporters and associated staff to be nothing but friendly and welcoming, which is the direction football should be going in, not in the way we must discuss at the end. Of course, I’m ever the optimist, and of course I felt confident going into this tough encounter. But all that positive energy was zapped out of me within 10 minutes and turned into the sheer panic I can only associate with when you seem to land at Manchester Airport these days...rocking and dangerous (my opinion, other airports available)!

I really like Wycombe's back line, you can see they are the real reason for this year's success. The realist in me also feels, without disrespect, they are the best of a bad bunch, Birmingham and possibly Wrexham excluded, although I wasn’t impressed with the latter either. The right full-back Jasper Pattenden was impressive and played aggressively against Owen Dale, but I couldn’t help but feel that if we had been more confident to play a few more balls into the channels, it would have worked better for us. But of course we did seem to play into the hands of ‘the land of the giants’ (Wycombe’s centre-half pairing) and struggled to get out with some real poor decision making in the early stages.

Officials get berated week in week out, and I can’t lie, I jump on the bus from time to time. I do wonder what form of review and improve system is in place for them, but when it comes down to the real problem, it’s consistency in decision making. There is no doubt that, in the first half Latics made some terrible decisions that gave the official no choice but to penalise, but the decision has to be consistent both ways, and I also feel that once you set out your stall, that’s how you have to officiate the game throughout. It’s a tough job, but in the early stages we didn’t help ourselves with some scenes that resembled 'Strictly Come Dancing' with push-aways and almost romantic hugging of the opposition!

Seeing Sam Tickle go down on 30 was either the potential worst thing in the world that can happen to us right now with the absolute injury crisis we are going through at the minute, or it was a master stroke of genius, as it gave the rest of the team chance to focus and gather some instruction from Shaun. With Sam’s big smile and thumbs up to the travelling faithful, I’m going the latter, more in hope than anything else. Despite Adams Park resembling a ploughed field, I was proud of the second-half performance...solid defence, key Interceptions, much-improved performances, and limited a decent high-flying side to little to nothing in terms of opportunities, even carving out a few half-chances of our own towards the end. We may look back in the end on two really important points this last week. The gap is down to six, but we have two games in hand. I know Sir Alex Ferguson used to say points on the board are better than games to play, but at least our destiny sits firmly in our hands with some key games ahead.

Wycombe also saw me reach 70 of the 92 grounds, and my son 52. Despite the fact our fans can be their own worst enemies, have the biggest meltdowns the size of a broken nuclear reactor on a Saturday tea-time, and even shout some of the most feral comments you will hear (all aimed at the yearly boo-boy) the vast majority are not what we all feel tainted with Sunday morning post-Wycombe. There is simply no place in football or life in general for that for the abhorrent behaviour of a few this last weekend towards Fred Onyedinma, and the alleged racial comments he suffered. I personally didn’t hear or witness this, because I was centre goal in the stand, but many must have if the player has, and it’s time for that behaviour to be called out and eradicated. There is simply no justification and it does not reflect our club in the slightest. I live by a few theories in life...one being: ‘In a world where you can be anything, at least try to be nice’…

Lowey:

Just like that, the feel-good factor is back. A hard-earned point at second-placed Wycombe. An emphatic win against play-off placed Huddersfield. Best attacking half of the season and probably our best overall performance. Nothing to moan about this week? Well we didn’t have a shot at Wycombe, didn't carry on the second half like the first against Huddersfield, created a warm weather area for elderly supporters - which on reflection was actually a good idea but was badly communicated in the press release. Some seem to struggle with the concept that not everything the club does is a bad idea or for some ulterior motive. There is definitely a good team in there somewhere! #BELIEVE

Tony Moon:

Great first half against Huddersfield. Solid (generally) and resilient second half. What’s not to like? OK, so Dale, Darcy and Mellish are no Freeman, Hardy and Willis, but their shoes definitely fit, and they looked to have the measure of their individual opponents. Taylor once again showed what a decent player he is. Plus, he never stops running...the lad should be sponsored by Duracell! Enough, though. We must get to the main point of Tuesday night’s match...and wasn’t it great to see Toby Sibbick deliver on the promise (sometimes, a very well hidden promise) he showed when he first turned up. He’s struggled a little in recent games, but at least four of his passes/crosses were a joy to behold...absolutely sublime. Keep it up Toby.

So, is this the way we’re going to play in future, or is it simply the way we’ve been trying to play all along? Definitely the latter, from my point of view. There’s no doubt the stuff we played in the first half is the best we’ve seen - at home or away - in ages. But if we hadn’t scored those two goals, I’ve little doubt that thoughts might just have gone back to the steady build up at the back, the sideways and backwards passing (while trying to create a path through the press), and the number of times forward players didn’t receive the ball, even though they were screaming for it. Never mind all that though … as old Bill Shakespeare said: 'All’s well that ends well'. They’re gellin’!