In the first of a two-part 12th Man, our panel of Latics run the rule over a disappointing return of one point from Stockport and Crawley ahead of a tough trip to second-placed Wycombe this weekend...with injuries continuing to bite...

Alan Rogers:

Perhaps it's not as bad as some people are making out - but it's not good. Losing to Fulham and losing to Stockport produced two totally different reactions. Most people left the Brick after the FA Cup game feeling disappointed, but with a sense of hope for the future. We all left after the Stockport game feeling flat - and a lot more beside. If we start by looking at the bare facts, perhaps we shouldn't have been so hopeful before the game on Saturday. Stockport had won their last five games and were challenging for promotion, while we had hardly been setting the league on fire in recent weeks. However, it soon became apparent County were really just a well organised team...hardly a team of world beaters. And for most of the game we matched them...but we couldn't beat them. Which is basically a summary of the season so far.

We are playing in a league of mostly ordinary teams who we struggle to beat. To be fair, teams often find it difficult to beat us, but we seem to be watching the same kind of performance each week...and we struggle to score 'ordinary goals'. It's great when Johnny Smith scores a screamer, but we need to get back to scoring bread and butter goals...and it's just not happening. There's a famous quote: 'Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results'. And that's what we are watching most weeks. Personally, I think we now have a half-decent squad - especially when injured players return - but I don't think our current style of play suits these players. And unfortunately, maybe the reluctance to change the way we play will prove to be Shaun Maloney's eventual downfall. And sadly, he just doesn't seem to be a very lucky manager at the moment. I just mentioned the injury list and - in addition to Luke Chambers, Tyrese Francois, Matt Smith, Kai Payne and Dion Rankine - we can now add Will Goodwin.

Tuesday night was frustrating for Latics down in Crawley

So on to Tuesday, and we were up against a team that hadn't kept a clean sheet in the last 10 games. Surely we would get something out of this game? A sobering thought before the kick-off was that when Wigan played Crawley in the FA Cup a few seasons ago, our team included the likes of Ivan Toney, Dan Burn and Sam Morsy. But for most of the first half, it was the same old story. Loads of possession, lots of individual effort, but no end result. Until, that is, just before half-time, when Owen Dale picked up the ball, sent Ronan Darcy to the dead-ball line, and a simple cross led to a headed goal from Dale Taylor...just what we'd been crying out for! Why can we not do more of this?

Could this be a sign of things to come? Of course not. This is Wigan after all! Three minutes later and the ball was in the net at the opposite end of the ground, courtesy of a wonder strike from a Crawley defender. So at half-time it was the same old story...Wigan with most possession and most attempts on goal, but nothing to really show for their efforts. And in the second half it was more of the same. Our most in-form player, Taylor, had the ball in the net twice more, but both attempts were ruled offside, and he also hit the post. Crawley made more of a game of it in the second half, but the figures of 17 Latics corners to three for Crawley were probably a good indication of the attacking intent of both teams.

So, we came for three points but left with just one. The Crawley manager admitted Wigan were the better team and that Crawley had been lucky to snatch a point...how many times have we heard that this season? So, cue the trolls, 'Maloney out and take Sibbick with him!' Because apparently the full-back is the current major social media target. All I'll say on that subject is Sibbick gave 100 per cent effort on Tuesday night, as he does each week. If a player isn't good enough, that's a different subject. But I'm never going to crucify someone who gives his all. Maloney and the team have worked hard. Perhaps they do need to change things in certain areas but, more than that, they need a change of luck! And they need to keep Taylor wrapped in cotton wool, because we've no chance if anything happens to him.

Billy H:

Well after yet another false dawn & what looked like a very decent second-half performance against Fulham the other weekend, I'm sure many like me thought we'd be starting the Stockport game with a similar set-up. Wrong, wrong, wrong. Apparently two of the three Fulham cameos of Ronan Darcy, Owen Dale and Will Goodwin weren't fully match fit. They changed the game for goodness sake, so at least start them in the next game and substitute them later if needs be. Oh no, let's not do a seemingly common sense approach, which is very apparent in the stadium/stand/concourse from the fans I speak to and hear, all saying the same in why haven't Darcy and Dale started, why not a settled side or play a player(s) who have played well in their last game.

It just seems like we go one step forward with a reasonable/decent display to three steps back in the next game. This just frustrates the life out of me and no doubt a fair few other fans. I mean, we lost against Fulham and our group came away from the game fairly positive because, for at least 45 minutes, we played in a positive and attacking way, tried our best, and the team gave their all despite the defeat. Now fast forward to the Stockport game, there was nowhere near the same intensity or desire which, for me, was down to team selection. That's definitely on our manager, and sadly this seems to be a recurring theme.

For a few months now, I've been thinking that after a decent performance we've turned a corner, we've finally clicked as a team, only to be disappointed in the next game. The Fulham game is just a mirror of that, an excellent second-half performance and unlucky not to get an equaliser and extra-time, we then fast forward onto the next game, namely Stockport, and it's back to square one with a rather dour and uninspiring display. It's so frustrating and very much leads us to a Jekyll and Hyde type team, where you don't know what you'll get from week to week, be that in team selection or team performance. Sadly the tide is going out for me and I'd just love to be proved wrong by the tide coming back in. I'm just hoping for a win this weekend so there's a bit more daylight between us and the bottom four - a good decent fighting display would be a nice bonus - but I won't hold my breath as we just don't know which team will turn up.

Martin Lally:

I didn’t get a chance to see the Stockport game due to a planned family break, but I was closely following the action through the day. Once again proof that if you don’t take chances, even at this level, you get punished and, at the minute, the punishments feel like killer blows. There is no doubt this season is still not safe and that, on any given day, we can beat anyone and also lose to anyone. That’s football though. Social media on Saturday was as depressing as ever, but the doubters are constant and a few percentage points up in the polls. I really don’t understand who these fans think is out there to ride in the rescue horse! To come in and take on the role Shaun Maloney is actually doing at the club. A manager should go, in my humble opinion, if the dressing room is lost, but this is nowhere near the case here. Most weeks they compete well, and it’s true to say that, when your luck's not there, it’s not there. Maloney has delivered on his objectives with the board, and slowly the board are delivering in return...I think!

Then comes the Sunday Times/Mike Danson article. I'm still very much in support of the ownership group, and recently they have conducted good business in the recruitment department, but I was surprised the timeline didn’t melt down more with us being referred to as ‘The Athletic’. I have to be honest, even for someone like myself - who always sees things from a positive perspective - this did feel like the first red flag.

So Tuesday night, and it’s nice when work coincides with an away, especially London on a Tuesday. I can’t take a Superfan badge, as I was able to coincide both and took the short 40-minute train from London to Sussex. But I tip my cap to many in the away end who were making the actual round trip. The omission of James Carragher was a blow after what I thought has been his best period ever, but the admission of the new look front four excited me.

I have to be honest, I like to get on early these days with a coffee to watch some of the warm-up. And they even seemed to have an intensity above what I’ve seen in the shadow preparations, which made me think maybe this was going to be the night we actually put a team to the sword. I seriously believe this is a possibility with this group. The intensity was there on Tuesday and, as I’ve previously stated, Owen Dale and Joseph Hungbo looked a threat all evening. Especially Dale, who really looks like he could be critical for us in the run-in. I also really like Ronan Darcy, despite being seriously underwhelmed upon his signing. It’s great to be proved wrong. He was as seriously bewildered as the Wigan contingent in the away end as to how we never took three points from the Broadfield Stadium. You can see how much the lad has taken to the Tics, and I for one will certainly be supporting him going forward.

Fair play to Crawley, they definitely look like a team short on confidence, but when they got in sight of Sam Tickle's goal, they had a go and their goal was a great finish. From behind the goal where I was standing, my initial thought was that’s a mile over as he hit it, but fair play, a great strike, for a centre-half as well! When Dale Taylor put us in front, I wondered if that was the change in fortune we really haven’t had this year, and I thought we were really good value for the lead. At an extremely cold half-time, it did get me thinking about previous seasons watching Wigan and how they have always been in games but somehow managed to lose them, and the ultimate result has been relegation in some of them seasons.

The one anomaly from that thought process is the stability in the managerial position and this season, in comparison, we are not employing our third manager in one calendar term of football. It is and will remain my opinion that that’s the correct decision. It did feel like a dropped points journey on the final whistle as we dominated the second half, and I’m really not convinced Taylor was offside for both of the disallowed goals, but it did feel like the official on that side was somewhat quick to rule against the Tics. Football I guess. Tough games ahead, we are arguably in 'six-pointer season' but I continue to believe in what can be and look forward to trips to Wycombe and Mansfield. I seem to go away more than home at the minute! Are we really in trouble? Surely not. But it might be a nervous few weeks ahead.

Lowey:

Bill Shankly once said: 'Football is a simple game made complicated by people who should know better'. For me, modern football is being made more complicated by people who think they know better, and in our case I'd suggest it is made complicated by people overthinking it. Over-analysis of players fitness levels, squad rotation, subs decided before the game starts...I could go on. But is it working? Our treatment table suggests otherwise, and our results certainly do. Two games this week and just the single point to show. The happy clappers would suggest we were close to six points, bar a substitute goalkeeper's big toe in the first game and a bit of luck in front of goal in the latter. The doom mongers would suggest we got exactly what we deserved at home to Stockport by poor team selection, and dire finishing meant we only have ourselves to blame at Crawley.

Personally I think we beat ourselves (again) against Stockport. Losing to a team pushing for promotion was no great shock, but team selection, tactics and substitutions definitely contributed to the failure. Literally nobody bar Shaun Maloney would have picked that starting XI after the Fulham game, and nobody else makes that last substitution, which immediately leads to their second killer goal. Onto Crawley and, let’s be honest, we played well, dominated the ball, controlled the game and created loads of chances. We finally took a well-earned lead then came the sucker punch. Sometimes you just have to say fair play. Previously we may have crumbled in the second half, but we came out on the front foot, and only a post and an eagle-eyed linesman (twice) denied us a deserved win. Play like we did at Crawley and we'll certainly pick up enough points to stay up.

There's plenty of positives, all the new players look like an upgrade, but we're the lowest scorers in the division for a reason, and now down to one fit striker. A scenario we could easily have avoided. I didn’t go along with the clammer for an experienced striker, who would have demanded game time over our current No.9, who has been our best player for the last two months. Allowing the young striker to leave may be more of a mistake now. We await Plan Z... and with two tough games this week, I fear it may get worse before hopefully it starts to get better.

Sean Livesey:

Many will no doubt have uttered that infamous refrain on Saturday evening. 'DUN WI EM'. But we're never really are we? You're never done with them, because you never know when they'll drag you back in again and, although this mini barren spell is taking a little bit longer, they'll be back again before you know it. Daft goals, last-minute winners, hugs with strangers on the terraces. It'll return.

Saturday was a microcosm of our season. Face a team higher in the table, do quite well. Shade the start of the match, control the second half. Miss a glorious chance and concede right at the death. DUN WI EM, I say. It was the most frustrated I've felt in a long while, as it all seemed so unnecessary. We hadn't been threatened by Stockport at all in that second half. It was us doing all the work, and to come away with nothing felt wrong on all sorts of levels. But we keep coming back to our lack of clinicality in front of goal, and once again it came to slap us on the face.

If you're pointing to mitigating circumstances, not one but two Stockport goalkeepers played blinders on Saturday afternoon. But, that's kind of their job. Obviously. Latics needed a performance, and more importantly a win, at Crawley on Tuesday night. They managed one of those needs with a performance that saw Latics dominate from minute one. Dale Taylor - star man on so many occasions this season - was once again imperious. he scored the opener, had another cleared off the line, hit the post and had not one but two goals ruled out for offside. On another night, he and Latics could have won that match 3-1. As it was, it was a point but nothing more, and a point that doesn't really do much for us. Walking off on Tuesday, the manager and the players got a warm round of applause from a fantastic following that had gone the extra miles to support their team. It's a shame three points weren't the reward. In any other match they would have been.

It's difficult at the moment. This is the kind of League One slog we've avoided in previous seasons due to our ability to outspend everyone else. Without that now we're seeing how difficult it can be. Naturally a lot of heat over the last few days has been directed at the manager, but calls for him to go are premature at best, Shaun Maloney's biggest mistake this season was making the bold claim of play-offs being the aim back in August. If instead he had managed expectations, and explained this would be another difficult season due to the spending restrictions but we would look to put in place solid foundations ahead of the 25/26 season, I think it would have been easier for people to digest. He's not going if we stay up this year, and I wouldn't expect him to. Next year's the one.

Next season is the first season without dramatic spending cuts and EFL-imposed restrictions. If nothing has improved at the beginning of next season, it would be perfectly natural to expect the owners to make a change. There's already an acceptance the squad looks a lot stronger with the January additions, apart from up front - where we've precious little now Will Goodwin has been ruled out until April. Let Latics gel and all that, but Latics and Maloney in particular are desperate for some good news from somewhere, so it's good to see that it's (checks notes) Wycombe away on Saturday. Still at least Crawley was a nice day out, eh?