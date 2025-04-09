The Latics players celebrate Dale Taylor's penalty at Exeter with the away end

In the second of another two-part special, our panel of Latics experts run the rule over successive draws on the road that – although not particularly pleasing on the eye – have moved the club two points closer to the survival target.

Alan Rogers:

I'm flat on my back as I write this, killing some time as I undergo some physiotherapy and acupuncture on some torn abductor muscles. I've been thrown around the treatment room for half an hour and now have several needles sticking out of my stomach. And actually, it's still not been as painful as watching the last few Wigan Athletic matches.

Saturday was the latest in a sequence of boring, uncomfortable to watch, displays. Optimists would say we've only lost two of our last seven, pessimists would say we've only won one of our last seven, but realists would probably say our current performances are simply not good enough.

Even more bizarre was the strange defence in certain social media corners that it was Shaun Maloney's fault because it was still 'his team'! Let's look a bit closer at that argument. Yes, the players currently available to Ryan Lowe are indeed the players Maloney had available to him, minus obviously the extensive injury list and the players that were sold. Some people have even blamed the injuries on Maloney or his training methods.

However, if we look at our defensive unit, we can see that - barring the odd omission - we have had a fairly settled set-up. And that defence - Maloney's defence - has had a decent season. After last weekend, they had conceded 38 goals...the team currently sitting three places below us in the League has let in 78 goals! In fact, Charlton - the team in fourth place - has also conceded the same amount of goals as we have.

So we obviously need to look elsewhere to find the cause of the problem. And we keep coming back to injuries...injuries that have wrecked our season, and probably cost Maloney his job. Going back to the suggestion that maybe the injuries stem from problems with training...how is it the defenders seem mainly unaffected, but midfield and forwards have been decimated?

In fact, I'm convinced that if Matt Smith and others had been available, then our defence would have an even better record, because some of the missing midfield players would have kept pressure off our defenders. So we've had problems with injuries, the unwanted departure of Thelo Aasgaard, and the obvious lack of goals.

Maloney also had lots of criticism about the lack of another striker signing back in January. He finally sort of cracked when he hinted that he wanted another striker, but it wasn't possible for various reasons. But working with limited resources, he was rewarded with Dale Taylor putting in some great performances, often battling alone up front. However, in the last three or four games, the four-time winner of recent player of the month awards has been reduced to almost a spectator. He is still working harder than ever, but hoofball doesn't seem to suit his style of play.

The same can be applied to Sam Tickle. He has been trained to play football, and hoofing the ball upfield as soon as he gets it in his hands seems alien to him. He's always looked likely to leave at the end of the season and, judging from his recent body language, that seems inevitable now.

All of the above is not negative criticism of our new manager, because he has to play with the hand he has been dealt. No, this is criticism of the management who, in my opinion, made perhaps the right decision but at the completely wrong time. It was obvious Maloney had not lost the dressing room, his players still seemed to be 100 per cent behind him, and were trying their best each week.

Admittedly, it wasn't always good enough, but I'm convinced not many other managers could have done better with that set of players. And that's sort of been proved with first Glenn Whelan and now Lowe both tinkering and, quite frankly, making things worse.

And so on to Exeter, and perhaps the omens looked positive. We'd won our last four away games there and we're unbeaten in seven. Surely we could get something out of the game? The first 45 minutes was more of the same, with the players definitely putting the effort in but to no avail. Mostly individual efforts simply came to nothing.

The second half began with perhaps more urgency from both teams, and Latics were rewarded with a slightly fortuitous penalty after only a few minutes. Taylor grabbed the ball - he seemed pleased to finally get hold of it! - and, as expected, made no mistake from the spot. Unfortunately the goal only served to spur the home team into action. Exeter proceeded to take over the game and inevitably soon equalised.

At the end, Wigan were hanging on - much as they are still hanging on at the moment in League One. Never mind, it's only Wrexham on Saturday....

Matt Auffrey:

The sting from last week’s disappointing defeat to Horwich has been mildly subdued by back-to-back draws away from home and two crucial points towards our pursuit of League One survival.

The ‘glass-half-empty’ viewer would look at an abysmal Leyton Orient performance coupled with a middling performance against a less adept Exeter City side and tell you we are in a world of trouble with six fixtures remaining.

The more optimistic fan would applaud our ability to secure points while still ‘finding our feet’ under Ryan Lowe and remain confident we will hit the coveted ‘50-point mark’ with games to spare. The sprint towards securing our status in this division for next season has turned into a slow crawl through sludge. However, a seven-point cushion and a far superior goal difference over 21st-place Burton leaves us in a semi-comfortable position heading into the weekend.

It is still hard to overlook how consistently poor we have been in many aspects of the game over the past several matches. The failure of the midfield to control the game has limited our chances in attack, which, in turn, has forced our rather resolute defence to take on large amounts of pressure towards the latter end of matches.

We have been particularly fortunate that our opponents’ finishing abilities have generally been subpar and we haven’t been punished to a greater degree. Our luck could certainly change for the worse if we don’t find better balance on the pitch over this next stretch of fixtures.

This Saturday will give us one final opportunity to ‘collect a scalp’ from one of the division’s top sides as high-flying Wrexham visit the Brick. The Hollywood sensations only sit behind freshly-promoted Birmingham in the league table, and are mere weeks away from achieving three promotions in three years if all falls into place over the coming month.

We have not beaten a single team who currently occupy the top six spots of the league table, which marks a stark contrast from last season where we had remarkable success against the division’s top sides. The reasons behind this season’s struggles have been discussed in excess but, while there are still games to be played, there are still games to be won.

This weekend represents a fine opportunity to snag an emphatic first win of the Lowe era. The odds will not be in our favour, but Wrexham are hardly a side to be feared. A number of individuals should gain confidence from Tuesday’s performance, and others should follow suit in what should hopefully be a spirited home atmosphere Saturday.

Safe travels to the Joseph’s Goal walkers who are making the 46-mile international trek from Wrexham to the Brick ahead of Saturday’s kick-off. It’s a spring tradition that brings together a great community of people for a tremendous cause. If we all could chuck a few quid their way to support their journey, there’s no question we can make this year’s fundraiser one of the most successful efforts yet.

This season’s best moments may be well behind us, but that doesn’t mean there is nothing left to celebrate before we put a bow on the campaign. We all know quite well how common it is for the lads to raise their levels come this time of the season - especially when the expectations are at their lowest. Let’s stay open-minded to the best of our ability and we could be in for a very pleasant surprise.

Lowey:

Two more points on the board as we crawl to the finish line as Ryan Lowe attempts to drag us safely over it. I said last week we needed four more points...tongue in cheek I mentioned at the game that four goalless draws would be more probable than finding one more win...and I may be right?

I made the mistake of trawling social media and the forums to gauge opinion and, while the majority appreciate what the new manager has at his disposal, and to not pre-judge before he stamps his own identity on the team, there are a few dissenting voices who inexplicably expected him to turn us into an entertaining free-scoring team overnight. The reality is he's come up with a way to scrape as many points together with the limited resources available to hopefully be safe sooner rather than later.

Hollywood rolls into town at the weekend and the club's PR department seem to have gone down the same path as the rest of football media and jumped on the Wrexham bandwagon. While us older generations may scowl at it, I'm sure the kids will love it, although not sure many will have (or really should have) watched Deadpool yet!

Not all superheroes wear capes, and you may spot a few on Saturday as they arrive at the stadium from on their annual charity walk for Joseph's Goal. Maybe we should focus more on those than the comic book ones. Good luck to all!

Martin Lally:

Last Saturday I decided to take the traditional travel route to Leyton Orient. The 0914 hrs train from Wigan to London Euston, feeling a bit posh as we were on the fast train. Not so fast after a 45-minute delay ate into the morning. Good old rail travel, the delay compensation paid my ticket back, though...every cloud.

Still, arrived in London this side of midday, and headed over to Brisbane Road to collect ground 72 of 92 in the collection, and only three of this year's League One grounds remain unvisited. I even convinced a few London-based friends to join us in the away end for what I hoped might be a bounce back from the disappointment of Tuesday night.

The sad thing about football this day is the dominance of the Premier League, seeing as the passengers in front of us on the Wigan to Euston train were dressed in West Ham shirts, and it was only upon arrival at Leyton tube station that we actually saw a League One shirt or any form of third-tier colours.

I feel quite honoured to be selected to pen a few thoughts for the 12th Man and, over my time doing so, I’m definitely the 'positive fan no matter what' (I think 'Category 1' in Jimmy's last column - a great piece, if you didn't see it!) but you can’t polish up what can only be described as arguably the worst performance I have ever seen from us.

I can take the fact we are in transition and really suffering from missing players, but that performance was planned in my opinion. Set up not to lose. And what is it with this 'lump it forward to our two smallest players and expect them to challenge, bring it down, hold it up and then do something'?

Didn’t we used to criticise other clubs - including our local neighbours - with a resounding chant of HOOF and supplementary laughter? I counted one shot from us in the whole game from Harry McHugh - which was high, wide and handsome. The truth is, a more clinical team would have battered us, and Super Sam Tickle made two brilliant saves in the second half to spare the blushes even more.

I understand the manager's position and, in the grand scheme, yes a point is a good point at Orient. But at times a few were simply jogging or just deflated at the lack of play, and that’s not us, we are Wigan! What’s happened to our DNA? Because on Saturday it 'Did Not Attend'!

Onto Tuesday, and in conclusion they were a 1000 per cent better. So much so that, in that second half, I thought we may even hang on. We were much brighter going forward, although still a bit blunt, and there really are signs that we might stay up after all...positivity, come on!

I didn’t manage to get down to Exeter - work selfishly got in the way - but I tip my cap to the faithful who covered just shy of a 1,000 miles in one day...some effort, that! Six to play and, at the conclusion of the Hollywood affair on Saturday dinner, points are possible from them all.

Realistically three more could be enough - in the last five seasons, anything from 35-48 has been enough, and we already have 46. It would also be nice to give Ryan Lowe the opportunity to bring in some of the young lads who continue to impress week in week out. We may all be worried about nothing, but a win and a draw will make me sleep better towards a new League One season next August.