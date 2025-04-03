Dale Taylor takes the fight to the Bolton backline in midweek

In the second of a two-part special, our 12th Man panel run the rule over a very rare derby-day defeat to Bolton Wanderers, and assess where Latics are heading into the last block of eight matches.

Alan Rogers:

Saturday was a strange day. A mixture of great sadness at the loss of one of our own tinged with perhaps the hint of a new dawn.

First of all, the most important part of the day, a farewell and tribute to Darren Orme, and I think that everyone involved got it just about spot on. Last week I took the coward's way out, couldn't bring myself to write anything about Darren.

I wanted to leave it to those who knew Darren a lot better than I did - and flippin' 'eck, they didn't let him down. The tributes began in this column and continued in many other ways.

Saturday started with an emotional tribute in the Supporters club from Barry Worthington, leading up to a minute's applause on the pitch and a lot of other amazing stuff in between. We don't always get it right in certain areas as a club - the timing of Shaun Maloney's sacking being one example - but in situations such as this, we go above and beyond.

The management, supporters groups and Darren's many friends appear to have done everything in their power to support his family at this terrible time.

A couple of seasons ago the previous administration was in all sorts of trouble for all sorts of reasons but, when I had a couple of bereavements in a short period of time, they couldn't do enough to help us.

I had several calls from senior figures to check we were OK. And it's good to know that, whatever happens on the pitch, we will always be a club of champions. In fact, a town of champions, because we have to acknowledge the wonderful support of the Warriors and the wider population in general. Thank you all.

In a way it's almost irrelevant to talk about the game that took place on Saturday. It's hard not to feel sorry for our new manager, though. His first game was completely overshadowed by events beyond his control. But in the game there were hints of things to come, changes of shape perhaps, and maybe a bit more urgency.

I think the best thing to say at the end of an emotional day is that we didn't lose. And sadly, that's something we can't say about Tuesday night. Given we have an injury ravaged team led by a new manager, I was just hoping for at least a draw. And for over 90 minutes that looked like the likely outcome.

Both teams huffed and puffed, but neither looked capable of scoring. The referee, however, seemed determined to stretch it out as long as he could until he got the result he wanted, and he got his wish. I don't like to moan about referees, because it sounds petty and childish.

Over a season you like to think that things even out (take last week when Jason Kerr should have been sent off), but Tuesday night's performance was strange to say the least. Six yellow cards for Wigan and none for the opposition would paint an obvious picture in the morning papers. But it wasn't like that.

Yep, we deserved at least a couple, but the referee seemed determined to protect the away team. Ollie Norburn was probably having his best game for us when he was assaulted mid-air. Not only did we not get a free-kick, the referee seemed loath to stop the game at all! And our performance dipped noticeably after he left the pitch.

Anyway, it's over, 10 years and all that. I'm not going to comment on the behaviour of their players and staff at the end...we've done it to them often enough, so we should be mature enough to take it. Sadly, some so-called adults from Wigan lost it big time at the end.

Show some class and grow up. If the team from Horwich continue to play like that, they will still be in League One next season. I just hope we will be there to get our revenge. Since the ill-timed decision was taken to dismiss Maloney, we have won one game in our last five.

I mentioned we had an injury ravaged team, in fact we have lost over half a team since we last won in Horwich - Steven Sessegnon, Baba Adeeko, Matt Smith, Toby Sibbick, Thelo Aasgaard and Silko Thomas all started back in December.

Ryan Lowe has probably inherited a poison chalice and it's going to be a big challenge for him to get us over the line. If Tuesdday night is anything to go by - it's going to be a dodgy ride.

Matt Auffrey:

The honeymoon period for Ryan Lowe has all but ended after Tuesday’s 1-0 home defeat to our neighbors from Horwich.

The visitors needed to change their manager, lose their last three matches of March, fall out of the play-off places in the league table, then take all of 92 minutes to score in a match completely bereft of quality. Yet, they still did the necessary work to break their decade-long winless streak against Latics.

The majority of our fanbase had long accepted our dominance over Bolton would eventually reach its fateful end. While losing a derby match, especially on home soil, will always sting, the realisation our team was ‘nowhere near good enough to win’ left many of us more unsettled than the result itself.

Securing our first point of the season from a losing position against Barnsley on Saturday kept the ‘feel good’ factor alive for a few more days. Maleace Asamoah scored his first senior goal for the club in that match, which provided a ray of light considering our long-term prospects at the striker position have been next to non-existent.

Asamoah and Harry McHugh were both new additions to the starting XI on Tuesday, yet the team failed to produce that same spark in attack that was so prevalent during the Barnsley performance. In turn, the subs were unable to positively impact the game in the same manner they did a few days ago as well.

As the end of the 90 minutes approached, it was clear that if the game was going to only be good for one goal, it was not going to come from the home side. We had a lapse of concentration just strong enough for Bolton to pinball the ball around the box from their final corner and produce the final touch from close range that would give them all three points.

It was abundantly clear by full-time that a number of the players who had featured that evening will not be a part of Ryan Lowe’s plans for next season.

Granted, those plans are contingent on our survival for this current campaign, but I am confident we will scrape together enough points to ensure safety with a few fixtures to spare before season’s end. Nonetheless, the gaffer will need to find the ideal balance between cranking out positive results and getting the right looks from the players who will still be with the club beyond this summer.

Based on our recent midweek struggles, that task projects to be a tough one for Lowe.

This Saturday will present another opportunity for him to secure his first win at Latics as we travel to play-off-chasing Leyton Orient. We’ll face off against one of the division’s top goal scorers in Charlie Kelman - a familiar face who should serve as the perfect reminder that one player’s lack of success under one manager in a particular system won’t prevent them from finding top form under someone else.

The spirit of Darren Orme was certainly present in the crowd over our past two matches. There’s no reason why our traveling support can’t turn up the energy this weekend as well. The lads will be in desperate need of a pick-me-up after Tuesday’s disappointing events.

Let's all try and shift back to a positive mindset to get the season back on track. Safe travels to everyone heading down to Brisbane Road. Hopefully a long overdue reward of three points awaits all of us at full-time.

Lowey:

Another usual week in the life of a Latics fan. They build up our optimism after the Barnsley performance to plummet back down to earth against Bolton.

Reality is if the ref blew up after 92 minuses we’d have celebrated a hard-earned point. We were pretty dire and probably got what we deserved.

It’s obvious to most what our shortfalls are and, while there wasn’t a lack of effort, there is certainly a lack of quality in all areas. Pretty much sums up our season, and the sooner it ends the better.

We probably need four or five points to guarantee League One football and, looking at the forthcoming fixtures, it may be a while before we breathe easier.

Martin Lally:

When derby week approaches, it fills you with dread. Even though half of them up the road even refuse to call it their derby, instead choosing to focus on a rivalry with Manchester United that dates back to the 1950’s when they felt robbed of their triumph and the following adulation from the 1958 FA Cup final post the Munich Air Disaster.

I worked in Bolton for a long period of time and the level of gloating I was subjected to as a Tic was off the charts at the times of the Okocha, Campo, Djorkaeff era. For me, though, there simply is no better feeling than beating them.

The last 10 years have been bliss, and the reverse fixture of this year will definitely be my favourite moment of this season - along with the win at Stevenage I feel we were owed after the pain of the infamous Alan Young game last season, and then the treatment of the officials by the recently departed Steve Evans and gang at the reverse.

Saturday started the final 10 games and I went into the Brick with zero expectation of the team. But I did feel the two-week break for internationals could not have come at a better time for us.

Ryan Lowe has certainly done some great things with the team. The attacking mentality has certainly changed - you could see that from the off. The high press and high runners from the midfield could be a problem at times in the future, but the more they learn the better they will become.

It always amazes me how a new manager can change a dynamic so quickly. When they get it right we will gain more wins. We also won more balls high and immediately went onto the attack on more occasions than I have seen in a Wigan team for many years.

I’m not going to be a hypocrite, as I was definitely 'Shaun Maloney in'. But fair play to Lowe and long may it continue to grow.

I was struggling to see where Maleace Asamoah Jr was going to fit the team and was a tad surprised to see him come on up front against Barnsley. But I have said to my lad for years that pace in attack is always the best way to go.

That has been lacking since Hugo Rodallega was our last true No.9, but the 20-minute cameo from Asamoah was a great insight into what the future might hold.

How we ended with 11 men I’ll never know, because it was 100 per cent a red for Jason Kerr. But we roll.

You can’t not mention once again a fantastic coming together of the Wigan community for what can only be described as a fitting and fantastic tribute to Darren Orme, who will be missed by all of the Wigan family. It was brilliant to see both sides of town come together for this and long may Darren remain in our minds.

It also didn’t go unnoticed that Bolton Wanderers offered a fitting tribute to Darren pre Tuesday's fixture with a floral arrangement and follow up social media post. We can call them what we want, but that was a touch of class, I tip my cap.

Another valuable point and a good reception for Humps took us swiftly to Tuesday night under the lights against them from up the road, and of course an MC Finchy setlist. When the DW bounces, it’s a brilliant night, but the pomp of the pre-match made me even more nervous than normal...and made it more of a platform that perhaps we had to win.

On the night, I thought there wasn’t much man for man, considering they are going for the play-offs and the relegation picture creeps closer to our shoulders. I also thought that, for long periods, both teams just didn’t want to lose the game rather than win it.

The even worse part of Tuesday was the results achieved by those around us in the bottom eight, with only Bristol Rovers not securing anything. Still in our own hands, though.

Not an excuse, but the official was again very unflattering! I constantly talk about the requirement for consistency and, even though Tuesday night's official is well regarded, his decision-making lacked consistency and fairness at times. In my opinion, I’d go as far as say it felt the occasion was too big for him.

But in football you have to take your medicine at times. It’s been a great run, and it will be even sweeter when the next win arrives.

So we roll onto Saturday, another chance to get Tuesday out of the system quickly, and I finish by being thankful for the safety and welfare of people. I know from up the road as they have been unreachable for around 10 years, but returned to social media around 10pm Tuesday. It’s nice to know they are safe and well.