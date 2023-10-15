Pascal Chimbonda takes over as manager of north-west non-league outfit

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 44-year-old, who remains the only Latics player ever to be named in the Premier League 'Team of the Year', is preparing for his first game in charge, Wednesday's visit of Kendal Town in the Macron Cup.

“It is a great honour to become manager of a club with a history as rich as that of Skelmersdale United Football Club," he said.

Pascal Chimbonda is the new manager of Skelmersdale United

“This is a very proud day for me and also a wonderful opportunity, and I am very eager to get onto the training ground to start working with the players.

“I will be focusing on greater fitness which will match the intensity I expect of all the players.

“I’ve been inspired by (Pep) Guardiola, (Jose) Mourinho, (Diego) Simeone and (Zinedine) Zidane, and as such just like those great managers, my philosophy will be to play attractive football.

“I know how precious this club is to the supporters, and therefore we’re ready to work hard to give them what they want.

Chimbonda played almost 150 games in the Premier League for Latics, Tottenham Hotspur, Blackburn Rovers and Sunderland, and went to the 2006 World Cup with France.

He has spent the last few years running his own Academy for 16-23 year olds, helping to resurrect the careers of players that have slipped through the net.

“We are extremely pleased to announce that Pascal has agreed to join one of the most prestigious clubs in non-league football," said Skelmersdale chairman Frank Hughes.

“We’ve set out to create a philosophy that will continue throughout the ages. We are going to be the standard bearers for great football, because that is what our supporters demand, and is exactly what they deserve.

“We have found the right man for the job in Pascal. His experience at the very top of elite football, shows that he has that winning mentality.