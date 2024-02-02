News you can trust since 1853
Peterborough United boss admits Wigan Athletic offer a threat 'not many teams do'

Darren Ferguson has warned Peterborough United to be on their guard against a Wigan Athletic side that will do things 'not done by many teams we play'.
By Paul Kendrick
Published 2nd Feb 2024, 18:14 GMT
Callum McManaman scored the winner for Latics against Peterborough back in November
Posh go into the game having lost only one of their last 22 matches - a 2-1 defeat at the DW Stadium back in November.

Martial Godo opened the scoring for Latics only for Kwame Poku to equalise, before Callum McManaman scored a superb winner for the home side with time running out.

And although Latics boss Shaun Maloney this week called third-placed Peterborough 'the best team in League One', Ferguson knows his men will have to be at it to continue their promotion push.

"It’s the business end of the season soon,” Ferguson. told the Peterborough Telegraph.

“It’s time to put your foot down and find the consistency and the maturity we will need to keep a good run going.

"With the games we have coming up, we need February to set us for the final two months. But Wigan are a very good team that is very well coached.

"We have a couple of very detailed training sessions, because some of the things they do in possession are not done by many teams we play.

"They are difficult to stop if you are not switched on. The manager has done a very good job.

"I said that before we played up there and they gave us a very tough game. We were a little bit unlucky to lose, but we did.”

