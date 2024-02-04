Peterborough were given renewed hope after the sending-off of Matt Smith in the final quarter

Latics completed a league double over their high-flying opponents, whose only defeats in their last 23 matches have both been against Shaun Maloney's men.

Thelo Aasgaard was the star of the show with what he believes was a hat-trick - although Josh Magennis claims he got a touch to the second goal.

The third goal, with five minutes to go, came after the sending-off of Matt Smith, which had threatened to open the door for Posh.

Despite pulling back a couple of goals in stoppage-time, the home side couldn't fashion what would have been an undeserved point.

"It's a very disappointing result, we're not used to losing games," acknowledged Ferguson.

"That's twice now that Wigan have beaten us, and that's not good.

"Up until they scored we were totally dominant, we just weren't ruthless enough, and it's caught up with us.

"If we get the first goal, I think we go on and win the game comfortably.

"And their goals are momentum shifters...they're hanging on, and then all of a sudden they've got confidence and something to cling on to.

"They've got some good players, but we made it so easy for them to score their goals.

"When they went down to 10 men, I told the players that if we get the next goal, we can get something out of this game.

"But then we concede a third goal, which is just a disgrace, and that's cost us a result.

"It's so naive...you cannot give a goal away when you're two goals behind at home against 10 men.

"If we'd have scored the next goal, I think we could have gone on to win it.

"You saw what happened when we scored...we could have put them under real pressure, and I'm so disappointed.

"When you're on top of a team, you have to find a way of crushing them and being ruthless.