Ryan Lowe applauds the Wigan Athletic fans

Wigan Athletic are aiming to record their first away win of the 2025/26 campaign when Ryan Lowe’s side make the long trip to face his former side Plymouth Argyle on Saturday afternoon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Latics head down south via a flight on Friday, with manager Lowe coming up against his former club Argyle, who he managed for two-and-a-half years between 2019 and 2021.

Latics are making the long journey to Home Park with the aim of bouncing back from three successive defeats to Bolton Wanderers (League One), Wycombe Wanderers (Carabao Cup) and Cardiff City (League One) respectively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The team debriefed the three defeats earlier this week, and have managed to get some solid work done on the training field this week due to not having a midweek game, according to Lowe.

"They are a great bunch of lads,” Lowe said of his playing group. “We changed the week up, they’ve had more days in the building and a lot more individual and collective stuff to work on.

“The attitude and application of the group has been different class. When we’ve analysed the games back, there have been certain elements where we can do better. We’ve had a tough week in football, but there are worse things that go on in life. The important thing for me is to get the group of players to be jeering and bubbly.

"Training has been fantastic all week. We know we’ve got a tough game ahead of us. We’re flying down tomorrow (Friday), which is a bonus for us. The camaraderie amongst the group has been excellent in the meeting rooms, canteen, and on the grass. The reaction all week has been good, and now it’s about bringing it to the party on Saturday afternoon.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plymouth’s Home Park holds a lot of good memories for Lowe, who led the club to promotion from League Two to League One, with the Latics boss under no illusion of the tough task at hand against Tom Cleverley’s side, who enjoyed a 4-0 win over Burton Albion last time out.

"We’ve got a team in front of us that has hit some good form, and Home Park is a fortress for them, like we’ve had at the Brick,” Lowe continued. “I know, being at Home Park for two and a half years, how tough it is to go there. It’s difficult, but we’re planning right and have given ourselves the best possible chance to go down there and get a result.

“When you travel to Plymouth, it becomes an eight-hour trip on a Friday. I hope all of our fans travel safely, and we look forward to seeing everyone there. It’s important they support us, and hopefully we can send them home happy.”

READ NEXT: Wigan Athletic boss provides injury update on key duo ahead of Plymouth Argyle trip