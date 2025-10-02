Ryan Trevitt in action for Wigan Athletic

Wigan Athletic boss Ryan Lowe has provided an injury update on midfielder Ryan Trevitt and striker Paul Mullin ahead of Saturday’s trip to Plymouth Argyle.

Trevitt (thigh) and Mullin (ankle) were both forced to leave the action early in last Saturday’s 2-0 defeat to Cardiff City.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference on Thursday, Lowe provided mixed injury news – Trevitt needs to see a specialist for further examination, whilst Mullin is hopeful of being good to face Plymouth this weekend.

"We’ve got to get some specialist news on Ry,” Lowe said. “It’s his thigh, so yeah, that’s disappointing because he is an unbelievable player, but we’ll have to wait until we’ve got that diagnosis.

“Mull had an excellent recovery day. He had a sore ankle, but he is a scouser, isn’t he? He’ll want to get through it and play. He will be with us still, and we miss Cal Wright because obviously he is on loan, and Foxy (Morgan Fox), who was sent off, so it is a difficult situation in terms of those players because they have all been starting for us. It gives someone else an opportunity, doesn’t it?”

As the saying goes – as one door closes, another one opens – and that’s the case for the Latics this weekend with at least three frontline players unavailable in the form of Trevitt, Callum Wright and Morgan Fox, but Lowe says the group know internally how they will line-up on Saturday.

"The team is done, the lads know the team,” Lowe said on Thursday. “We’ve worked on it all week. We’ve gone back to basics in some elements of what we’re trying to do and what we’re trying to create, and where we are trying to get to.

"Of course, you have to respect the opposition, but not fear them. The lads have known early in the week what it is going to look like, and we’ve worked on it all week.

"We’ll finish off tomorrow (Friday) and then head down full of confidence, albeit on the back of a couple of losses, but you have to be confident going to these places because if you’re not, you’ll get nothing.

"Listen, we’re big believers that we can go anywhere and compete, definitely, and Saturday will be no different.”