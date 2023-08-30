Police investigating racist incident during Wigan Athletic's clash with Barnsley

Barnsley issued a club statement on Wednesday confirming they - along with Latics - are working hard to identify the culprit.

The fan will be issued with a lifetime ban.

Wigan Athletic's DW Stadium

"Barnsley Football Club and its security team are working with Wigan Athletic, Greater Manchester Police and the EFL to identify a Barnsley FC supporter accused of racially abusing a steward during Saturday's game between the Reds and the Latics," read the statement.

"The matter is being fully investigated and any individual found guilty of racist abuse will be immediately issued with a lifetime ban and also offered the opportunity to attend a fan education course run in conjunction with the EFL and Kick It Out.

A number of Barnsley fans immediately voiced their disgust when the statement was posted on social media.

"No place for this at all," tweeted one. "The individual is not a fan, he’s a scumbag."

Another tweeted: "One idiot spoils it for everyone. We all had a good day and in good spirits."

"Literally 0.1% of the away crowd letting down a whole club," tweeted another. "Life ban."

"No need at all," tweeted another. "But remember alcohol turns some people nasty so it will never end."

Another tweeted: "We don't want fans like that ruining the fun for everyone else, ban the ***** forever please."