The 19-year-old was dismissed by referee Sebastian Stockbridge despite appearing to win the ball from Barnsley forward Devante Cole in the opening quarter of the game.

Television replays have since shown Stockbridge had a couple of players obstructing his vision, and Latics were hoping the authorities agree that the on-field decision was incorrect and the card therefore rescinded.

Sign up to our Wigan Athletic newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Charlie Hughes can't believe he's been sent off against Barnsley

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the news was not good when a decision was reached on Wednesday evening, and Hughes – one of Latics’ stand-out performers so far this season – will miss Saturday’s trip to Blackpool through suspension.

Latics boss Shaun Maloney was keen not to make too much of a fuss in the immediate aftermath on Saturday.

He said: “It’s a difficult decision. I’ve seen one angle of it and I can’t decide whether he’s got the ball or the player, so it looked a little bit 50-50.

“I don’t want to complain too much about decisions, sometimes they go for you and this instance it’s gone against us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It had a big impact in terms of how the game went, but that’s football and sometimes these things go against you.

“The flow of the game changed immediately after the red card."

Barnsley boss Neill Collins said: “At the time I thought it was a red card but I have not watched it back.

"There were a couple of dubious decisions before that.