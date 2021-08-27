Pompey boss: Wigan Athletic the ultimate test

Danny Cowley

Pompey have had a flying start to the campaign, with three wins and a draw from their opening four fixtures to lie in third spot.

That puts them three points and six places ahead of Saturday’s opponents on the fledgling ladder.

Cowley, though, is not getting carried away, with a clash against Latics – and a reunion with ex-Pompey men Jack Whatmough and Tom Naylor – looming large.

“They have got an outstanding squad,” he said.

“You just have to look at their bench to see how strong they are.

“And good luck to them, credit to them.

“Obviously, it will be lovely to see Jack Whatmough and Tom Naylor, they are two boys that we know well.

“But we anticipate Wigan, with what they have done in the transfer window, to be right up there.

“And it will definitely be our hardest game to date this season.”