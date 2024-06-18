Jordan Jones has drawn a line under his career with Latics

Jordan Jones has drawn a line under his Wigan Athletic career by revealing talks over a new deal have 'finished'.

The 29-year-old kickstarted his career during the 12 months after being brought back into the fold by Shaun Maloney.

He'd spent three-quarters of his previous two years with Latics out on loan in Scotland, but became an important part of the squad last season down the left-hand side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Both Jones and Maloney had stated their desire for the player to remain with Latics, and contract negotiations had been ongoing since the end of last term.

However, with Latics working under a reduced budget, the gap between what was on offer and what his representatives are expecting to receive on the open market was too great.

"It’s with a heavy heart to announce that my time representing Wigan Athletic has come to an end," Jones posted on Twitter on Tuesday morning. "Contract discussions have finished and, as disappointed as I am to be leaving, I respect the situation the club is in and wish the club success moving forward.

"I want to thank all the staff, especially the first-team staff I worked with last season for helping me fall back in love with football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Also a massive thank you to my team-mates from the last three years, I’ve made some friends and memories for life.

"I wish you all nothing but the best, there’s some unbelievable young players at the club who will go right to the top.

"Lastly, a massive thank you to the fans for all the support over the last few years.

"As I’ve said before, I’m grateful you got to see me enjoy my football last season after a difficult couple of years, and I have loved the relationship we have built up. Thankyou and best wishes for the future, JJ."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jones' old team-mates were quick to post their reaction to the news.

"All the best mate," tweeted Callum McManaman.

Josh Stones posted: "All the best brother."

"All the best Jord my brother! Going to miss you," tweeted Jason Kerr.

Max Power added: “A shame this couldn’t continue as he was back to his best last season. Will be missed on the pitch and in the dressing room. Good luck with what’s next my mate.”