Popular star draws a line under his Wigan Athletic career
The 29-year-old kickstarted his career during the 12 months after being brought back into the fold by Shaun Maloney.
He'd spent three-quarters of his previous two years with Latics out on loan in Scotland, but became an important part of the squad last season down the left-hand side.
Both Jones and Maloney had stated their desire for the player to remain with Latics, and contract negotiations had been ongoing since the end of last term.
However, with Latics working under a reduced budget, the gap between what was on offer and what his representatives are expecting to receive on the open market was too great.
"It’s with a heavy heart to announce that my time representing Wigan Athletic has come to an end," Jones posted on Twitter on Tuesday morning. "Contract discussions have finished and, as disappointed as I am to be leaving, I respect the situation the club is in and wish the club success moving forward.
"I want to thank all the staff, especially the first-team staff I worked with last season for helping me fall back in love with football.
"Also a massive thank you to my team-mates from the last three years, I’ve made some friends and memories for life.
"I wish you all nothing but the best, there’s some unbelievable young players at the club who will go right to the top.
"Lastly, a massive thank you to the fans for all the support over the last few years.
"As I’ve said before, I’m grateful you got to see me enjoy my football last season after a difficult couple of years, and I have loved the relationship we have built up. Thankyou and best wishes for the future, JJ."
Jones' old team-mates were quick to post their reaction to the news.
"All the best mate," tweeted Callum McManaman.
Josh Stones posted: "All the best brother."
"All the best Jord my brother! Going to miss you," tweeted Jason Kerr.
Max Power added: “A shame this couldn’t continue as he was back to his best last season. Will be missed on the pitch and in the dressing room. Good luck with what’s next my mate.”
Jones scored three times in 50 appearances for Latics after joining from Rangers in the summer of 2021.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.