Harry McHugh has earned himself a new 12-month deal with Latics

Harry McHugh has been promised 'opportunities next season' at first-team level after signing a new one-year deal at the club.

So says boss Shaun Maloney, who has rewarded the 21-year-old – who can play in both midfield and defence – for showing a 'high level of professionalism and desire' to make his mark.

"We are pleased that Harry has signed a contract extension with the football club," said the Latics chief. "Harry hasn't had an easy route in terms of his path from the Academy but has always shown a high level of professionalism and desire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Wigan Athletic newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Harry made a number of first-team appearances last season in several different positions, which really showcased his talent, and enjoyed a successful loan in Scotland. I am looking forward to helping Harry develop, and if he continues to apply himself in the right way, he knows that he will get opportunities next season."

McHugh, who joined Latics at Under-13s level after starting off at Everton, spent the second half of last term on loan at Ayr United.

"I am delighted to sign a contract extension with this fantastic football club," said the Liverpudlian. "It's been my home since I was a teenager, and I am looking forward to continuing my journey here.

"It's a big season coming up, and having seen the gaffer's commitment to giving young players an opportunity over the last 12 months, I am hoping I can make the step up into the first team on a more regular basis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's a brilliant club for young players to develop, and I am really excited to see what happens over the next year. I'd like to thank the gaffer and Gregor Rioch for showing their faith in me, as well as my family, for always supporting me throughout my career to date."