Pre-season predictions don't worry Wigan Athletic boss - 'They definitely act as a motivation for me'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Shaun Maloney is unconcerned in the slightest by those tipping Wigan Athletic to be also-rans in the coming season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In fact, the Latics boss is using the moderate expectations from outside the club as huge motivation for the next nine months or so.

"At the beginning of the season, you all have hopes and dreams," he said. "I know where everyone expects us to finish, I've seen it...they all expect us to finish 10/11/12.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shaun Maloney is not giving too much thought to pre-season predictions from outside

"That's based on the age of our squad, our budget, but you never know.

"If we get this right - and I think we can - if I can keep them fit, the recruitment's been good, with a little bit of luck and belief in what we're doing...we can fight for that top six.

"It's going to be a very long season, but we're all going to be fighting from day one."

When asked whether he'd be using the outside views as an added incentive, he replied: "Yes, they definitely act as a motivation for me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"And I have to say, I don't have any negative feelings about any of the other teams with a bigger budget than us.

"That's been us for a few seasons at this level in the past, Wigan are the ones who have outspent everyone, and had big transfer fees, so it's someone else's turn this time.

"Just from the outside, it looks like Birmingham are going to be absolutely streets ahead of everyone else - or at least they should, with the level of finance.

"But there's a few other big spending teams as well who will expect to be up there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I know what people will think about us and where we'll finish, but we have to use that as motivation. We'll probably have the youngest team in the division, but it's up to me to find a way of defying the odds."

First up for Latics is the visit of Charlton Athletic to the Brick Community Stadium.

The Addicks have been installed as one of the pre-season favourites for promotion, and will provide an early test of Latics' credentials.

And although they have lost star striker Alfie May to Birmingham City, Nathan Jones looks to have recruited well during the off-season.

That said, Maloney is ready to face the challenge head on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's a huge game for us, with what Charlton are trying to do," added Maloney. "The investment they've had has been big, and they are going to be one of the contenders for the league, for sure.

"So it's a big game for us, and I just want to see the best of us - with and without the ball. And the big thing for us, I know if we get our press right, there's going to be a long ball, they're going to fight, they're going to be very physical.

"We're going to have to stand up to that in our own way, as we will all season, and I back us to do that."

Saturday's game kicks-off at 5.30pm to accommodate live television coverage.