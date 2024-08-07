Promotion has to be the aim, insists new Wigan Athletic skipper - 'I don't see why it would be a big deal to say that'
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The 27-year-old has been given the armband by Shaun Maloney to lead season two of the Danson ownership, which begins on Saturday when Charlton visit the Brick Community Stadium.
This time round, Latics won't be hampered by a transfer embargo and an eight-point deduction, although the budget will be much smaller than in previous years.
Nevertheless, Kerr - who won a League One title-winners' medal under Leam Richardson in 2021-22 - is setting his sights high.
"I think as a collective this season the aim is to get promoted, and to win the league," he said.
"If it isn't, you're in the wrong sport, and I don't see why it would be a big deal to say that.
"As players, you always want to reach the next level, for us that's the Championship, and that just shows ambition.
"That has to be the overall aim for us, but the best way to go about that is to take it game by game. First up is Charlton, and we won't be looking past them."
Having said that, Kerr is well aware the landscape has changed during his three years at the club.
"We're well aware we're going to have to do it a different way this time.," he acknowledged.
"We were favourites to go up the season we did, that won't be the case this time. But we've still got a lot of quality in our squad, and the ambition is the same.
"To be starting off at home, in front of our own fans, is what you want.
"I remember the games against Charlton last year being very physical, so we know what kind of game to expect.
"Having said that, we've got some physical players as well, and it should make for a good game at the weekend."
Kerr returned to the fold during the second half of last season, after being sidelined for more than a year with a serious knee injury sustained at Swansea in November, 2022.
Having played his way back to full match fitness during the run-in, he's looking forward to hitting the ground running - and making up for lost time.
"It's felt great to finally get a good pre-season under my belt, and get through all the games," admitted the Scot.
"We've all worked really hard over the last six weeks or so and we can't wait for the season to start."
And there won't be any chance to rest on any laurels, with new signings Will Aimson and Toby Sibbick brought in to push Kerr and Charlie Hughes, while youngster James Carragher is also knocking on the door for a first team shirt.
"It's a strong squad, and it's a strong defensive unit we've got here," he added. "We'll all be fighting hard for a place, which is what the manager wants, and that can only bring out the best in the players.
"Whoever trains the best and plays the best will be in the tean, and that's all you can ask for."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.