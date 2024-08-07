Promotion has to be the aim, insists new Wigan Athletic skipper - 'I don't see why it would be a big deal to say that'

By Paul Kendrick
Published 7th Aug 2024, 21:49 GMT
Updated 7th Aug 2024, 21:50 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
New Wigan Athletic skipper Jason Kerr is aiming to lift the League One title at the end of the campaign - and he's not afraid to say so.

The 27-year-old has been given the armband by Shaun Maloney to lead season two of the Danson ownership, which begins on Saturday when Charlton visit the Brick Community Stadium.

Read More
Wigan Athletic boss provides Charlie Hughes update - and sets sights on another ...

This time round, Latics won't be hampered by a transfer embargo and an eight-point deduction, although the budget will be much smaller than in previous years.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Jason Kerr is setting his sights on promotion as he prepares to lead Latics into the new campaignJason Kerr is setting his sights on promotion as he prepares to lead Latics into the new campaign
Jason Kerr is setting his sights on promotion as he prepares to lead Latics into the new campaign

Nevertheless, Kerr - who won a League One title-winners' medal under Leam Richardson in 2021-22 - is setting his sights high.

"I think as a collective this season the aim is to get promoted, and to win the league," he said.

"If it isn't, you're in the wrong sport, and I don't see why it would be a big deal to say that.

"As players, you always want to reach the next level, for us that's the Championship, and that just shows ambition.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"That has to be the overall aim for us, but the best way to go about that is to take it game by game. First up is Charlton, and we won't be looking past them."

Having said that, Kerr is well aware the landscape has changed during his three years at the club.

"We're well aware we're going to have to do it a different way this time.," he acknowledged.

"We were favourites to go up the season we did, that won't be the case this time. But we've still got a lot of quality in our squad, and the ambition is the same.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"To be starting off at home, in front of our own fans, is what you want.

"I remember the games against Charlton last year being very physical, so we know what kind of game to expect.

"Having said that, we've got some physical players as well, and it should make for a good game at the weekend."

Kerr returned to the fold during the second half of last season, after being sidelined for more than a year with a serious knee injury sustained at Swansea in November, 2022.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Having played his way back to full match fitness during the run-in, he's looking forward to hitting the ground running - and making up for lost time.

"It's felt great to finally get a good pre-season under my belt, and get through all the games," admitted the Scot.

"We've all worked really hard over the last six weeks or so and we can't wait for the season to start."

And there won't be any chance to rest on any laurels, with new signings Will Aimson and Toby Sibbick brought in to push Kerr and Charlie Hughes, while youngster James Carragher is also knocking on the door for a first team shirt.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"It's a strong squad, and it's a strong defensive unit we've got here," he added. "We'll all be fighting hard for a place, which is what the manager wants, and that can only bring out the best in the players.

"Whoever trains the best and plays the best will be in the tean, and that's all you can ask for."

Related topics:Jason KerrPromotionLeague OneCharlton

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice