Premier League defender back at Wigan Athletic

Kell Watts was back in Wigan Athletic colours as the club unveiled their new away kit during an open training session at the DW Stadium on Thursday.
By Paul Kendrick
Published 27th Jul 2023, 12:11 BST- 1 min read

As first revealed by Wigan Today at the beginning of this month, Watts is understood to be returning on a season-long loan deal. from Newcastle United.

With his Newcastle contract up next summer, it raises the possibility of a longer stay with Latics if the move goes well.

Kell Watts was pictured in Latics' new away kit at Thursday's open training session at the DWKell Watts was pictured in Latics' new away kit at Thursday's open training session at the DW
The 23-year-old defender was a member of Latics’ 2021-22 League One-winning side, during a hugely-successful season-long loan spell.

He spent last term out on loan again, at Peterborough, but was restricted to only five league starts due to injuries.

With little chance of breaking into the first-team picture at Newcastle, he was high on Shaun Maloney's wanted list for next term.

And with Jack Whatmough having opted to terminate his contract due to missed wage payments under the previous ownership, his arrival comes at the perfect time.

Watts came through the ranks with the Magpies, but has made only one first-team appearance – a cameo off the bench against Liverpool in July 2020.

He’s spent the vast majority of his career out on loan, with Stevenage and Mansfield in 2019-20 and Plymouth in 2020-21, prior to his time with Latics and Peterborough in the last two years.

It’s understood the player has already completed his medical, and confirmation of the deal is expected over the next 24 hours.

Watts becomes the eighth arrival of the summer, joining Liam Morrison, Jonny Smith, Callum McManaman, Matt Smith, Sean Clare, James Dalagizi and Liam Shaw through the door.

