Premier League defender becomes January signing No.2 for Wigan Athletic

Charlie Goode can't wait to get cracking at Wigan Athletic after joining on loan from Brentford for the rest of the campaign.

The 28-year-old joins Latics just hours after Omar Rekik's return to parent club Arsenal was confirmed.

Goode, who has made over a century of appearances in the EFL, captained Northampton Town to promotion to League One in 2020, before moving to Brentford for £1million.

Injury has dogged his time with the Bees, but he's hoping the short-term move to the DW will prove to be in the best interests of all parties.

“I am delighted," he said. "It’s a move that worked for everyone, and I’m here to play games and help the club push up the league.

“I had some good conversations with the manager, and I am looking forward to getting going.”

Goode has made a total of 20 appearances for the Bees, with 14 of those coming in the Premier League.

He's also had loan spells in the Championship with Sheffield United and Blackpool in the last two seasons.

"We've been tracking Charlie for some time and I'm really happy we have been able to sign him," said Latics boss Shaun Maloney.

"He will add experience and aggression to our defensive line and help our younger players develop.

"Charlie is the profile of player and person we have been looking for.

"He is dominant in the air, very physical and brings good attributes with the ball.

"With Omar Rekik returning to Arsenal, Charlie will certainly strengthen our team for the fight ahead.”

Goode's early career saw him play non-league football with Harefield United, Hadley, AFC Hayes and Hendon before joining Scunthorpe United in the summer of 2015.

After a loan spell at Northampton his move to Sixfields was made permanent, and his ability soon caught the eye of Brentford, who signed him on a long-term contract which expires this summer.

“We are pleased to sign Charlie who has experience and quality," added Latics sporting director Gregor Rioch.

"I want to pay thanks to Brentford for working with us and allowing Charlie the opportunity to join us.