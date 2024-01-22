Omar Rekik has, as expected, returned to Arsenal following the expiration of his loan spell at Wigan Athletic.

The 22-year-old was a surprise capture on deadline day last summer for a second spell at the DW.

He'd previously played the second half of last season here, having been recruited in last year's January window.

Rekik's second stint with Latics was arguably less effective than his first, and manager Shaun Maloney had strongly hinted he would be returning to Arsenal at the end of his deal - which expired on Sunday.

"We can confirm Omar Rekik has returned to Arsenal following the expiration of his loan spell," read a short Latics statement.

"Rekik made 14 appearances in all competitions for Latics at the start of the 2023/24 campaign, contributing to six clean sheets and seven victories in the process.