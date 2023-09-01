Premier League defender makes unlikely return to Wigan Athletic to beat deadline
It was thought Latics had concluded their business with the capture of Fulham winger Martial Godo on a season-long loan arrival from Fulham early on Friday evening.
But with just a couple of hours before the 11pm cut-off, Latics secured the signing of Rekik for the second time in eight months.
The Tunisia international made a huge impression during the second half of last season, making 11 appearances for Latics in their unsuccessful fight against the drop.
And despite Latics having little or no budget to play with, the player's determination to return to the DW to help the cause saw an unlikely deal get over the line.
“I am delighted to be returning to Wigan Athletic," Rekik gushed. "I loved my time at the DW last season, and the club left a lasting impression on me.
“I’m so happy to be back, and I already cannot wait to see our supporters again. Up The Tics!”
Latics had already brought in 10 players during the summer - Liam Morrison, Jonny Smith, Callum McManaman, Matt Smith, Sean Clare, Liam Shaw, James Balagizi, Kell Watts, Steven Sessegnon and Godo.
However, they have lost almost enough players to fill two full sides, including senior players such as skipper Tendayi Darikwa, vice-captain Max Power, club captain Jamie Jones, and two players who were earmarked for the captaincy this term - Jack Whatmough and James McClean.