Premier League forward 'on Wigan Athletic radar'

Leam Richardson and his staff have played a waiting game in terms of recruitment since securing the League One title just over five weeks ago.

But they are believed to be running the rule over Broadhead to add to their attacking options, according to well-placed sources on Merseyside.

Nathan Broadhead scores against Latics last season

The 24-year-old showed what he could do at close quarters last term, scoring 13 goals in 27 appearances during a loan spell with Sunderland.

That tally included the opening goal in the Black Cats' 2-0 EFL Cup victory at the DW last September.

However, he was sidelined for two-and-a-half months around the turn of the year, and it's his injury record which is thought to be the only concern from Latics' point of view.

Broadhead, who also spent time on loan at Burton in 2020-21, has a year remaining on his Everton contract.

Latics have a strong recent history of raiding Goodison Park for talent.