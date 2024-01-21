Wigan Athletic chief posts injury update on Godo - 'They just get worse and worse'
The on-loan Fulham man took a hefty knock during the first half against the Royals, but was soldiered on after receiving treatment.
However, he was forced to call it quite before half-time - to be replaced by Stephen Humphrys - and Maloney explained the situation after the game.
"It was a knock on the calf, so a dead calf," the Latics boss said. "You really struggle to run them off, in fact it's impossible.
"They just get worse and worse, but hopefully he'll be okay."
Maloney also confirmed the game had come too soon for Callum Lang, who had only returned to training on Thursday after a week-long absence with a calf problem.