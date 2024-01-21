News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Athletic chief posts injury update on Godo - 'They just get worse and worse'

Shaun Maloney is keeping his fingers crossed that Wigan Athletic's vital victory over Reading didn't come at a cost.
By Paul Kendrick
Published 21st Jan 2024, 18:50 GMT
Martial Godo picked up a calf injury against Reading at the weekendMartial Godo picked up a calf injury against Reading at the weekend
The on-loan Fulham man took a hefty knock during the first half against the Royals, but was soldiered on after receiving treatment.

However, he was forced to call it quite before half-time - to be replaced by Stephen Humphrys - and Maloney explained the situation after the game.

"It was a knock on the calf, so a dead calf," the Latics boss said. "You really struggle to run them off, in fact it's impossible.

"They just get worse and worse, but hopefully he'll be okay."

Maloney also confirmed the game had come too soon for Callum Lang, who had only returned to training on Thursday after a week-long absence with a calf problem.

The visit of Reading was the first of three huge home games in the space of a week, with Wycombe due at the DW on Tuesday night and Stevenage in town on Saturday.

