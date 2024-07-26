Premier League signing concludes 18-month chase, admits Wigan Athletic chief

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Shaun Maloney has revealed Wigan Athletic's capture of exciting forward Silko Thomas can be traced back 18 months.

The 20-year-old, who came through the ranks at Chelsea, has joined Latics on a season-long loan from Premier League new-boys Leicester City.

But had Maloney had his way, Thomas would have joined Latics last summer when he left Chelsea, instead of joining up with the Foxes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Silko Thomas puts pen to paper on a season-long loan from Leicester

"The backstory to this is very interesting...I knew all about him when I came here 18 months ago," said the Latics boss. "I'd already watched Silko in the Youth Champions League, so I knew all about him, and the attributes he had.

"The situation we were going through last summer...if we'd been more stable, I would have tried to sign him before Leicester got him.

"He had an amazing season last year with Leicester's Under-21s, Stevie (Gormal) our head of recruitment went watching him a number of times, and we could see him progress through the year.

"To add contact to that position, we've been really unfortunate with the injury to Michael, who is also super talented, and will be back in a few months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We've also had some knocks with Jonny Smith and Calum McManaman but, even without all that, we needed to add another one to improve the competition.

“When Silko became available, we made sure we did it quite quickly. He is a very exciting player who can play on the left and right-wing, as well as in the No.10 position, and I believe he will be well-suited to our playing style."

Thomas has played at the Brick Community Stadium before - for Leicester Under-21s in their 6-1 defeat here last season.

"It's a very proud moment for me and my family," said Thomas. "It was easy for me to come here knowing the manager has wanted me for over 18 months. I want to do my best and show everyone what I am capable of."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Latics sporting director Gregor Rioch added: "Silko is someone who we have admired for a long time.