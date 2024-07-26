Wigan Athletic duo tipped for very top - 'If he doesn't play for England, something has gone really wrong'
So says Charlie Wyke, who left Latics this summer for Carlisle, but who has seen enough of the pair - on matchdays and in training - to know they are bound for the top.
"I absolutely think Charlie Hughes will play for England one day," said Wyke, who won a League One title winners medal with Latics in 2021-22. "If he doesn't make it into the senior squad, something has gone really wrong.
"I remember after I first signed, he'd only have been about 17, and he was training with us.
"He was doing one-twos around me, and I came off the pitch thinking: 'You're 17 years old and I can't get anywhere near you!' But he's an unbelievable player, Chaz."
Wyke has also seen first hand the qualities goalkeeper Tickle brings to the table.
"Sam's another one, the same as Chaz, who I think will go all the way to the top," he said. "From doing shooting drills with him, some of the saves he used to make were incredible.
"I always remember, we used to do shooting drills on a Friday, and whoever lost used to have to get the coffees in on the bus or whatever.
"Sometimes, the shooting drills would have to get called off, because no-one could score past him, he was that good.
"He's a quiet lad Sam, a nice lad, but he has a quiet confidence about him, the way he goes about his business.
"Watching a few games last season, I noticed his character was starting to come out...doing the stupid dives when we beat Bolton at home.
"Obviously the more games he plays, the more confident he'll get, but he had an unbelievable season last year and he's ready to kick on now.
"I think signing a new deal at Wigan was the best thing to do, get a few more games under his belt, but he's another who will go all the way to the top."
