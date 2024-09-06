Premier League starlet thanks Wigan Athletic after penning new long-term contract

Martial Godo and Luke Chambers - team-mates at Latics last season - do battle for Fulham and Liverpool respectively

Martial Godo made a point of saying a special 'thank you' to everyone at Wigan Athletic after signing a new long-term contract with Premier League Fulham.

The 21-year-old forward was a virtual unknown after arriving at Wigan last summer on a season-long loan.

Having been in non-league as recently as March 2022, Godo made a huge impact with Latics - whose manager Shaun Maloney played under Fulham chief Marco Silva at Hull City.

As well as scoring four times in 37 appearances, Godo was also fast-tracked into the England Under-20 squad, and the Cottagers were so impressed they have tied him down until 2028.

"I’m delighted and honoured to extend my stay at such an amazing and historic club," said Godo. I can only thank God for allowing this to happen. It's a proud moment for both my family and I.

"Last season on loan at Wigan went very well considering it was my first senior professional season. It allowed me to grow, learn and adapt so much both on and off the pitch, which helped me better myself in my development as a professional.

"I’m very pleased with last season and some of the experiences and friendships I gained while being out on loan.

"While there, I also had the honour of representing England, a privilege I will never forget. I’d like to thank everyone at the club, from the manager Shaun Maloney, to the spectacular fans who made my stay so special.

"This season, I would like to make my Premier League debut, and a few more appearances, possibly chipping in with some goals and assists along the way.

"But mostly, I just want to keep growing and improving around the amazing coaching staff and players at this club, giving myself the best possible chance to keep edging closer to showing the potential I have as a young player."

Godo almost secured another loan move to the north west this season, but a late swoop from Blackburn Rovers just before the transfer deadline fell through.

Rovers also failed in their bid to lure Thelo Aasgaard from Wigan on a permanent basis last week.