Premier League winger outlines Wigan Athletic vision after securing loan move
The Dartford-born 20-year-old becomes Shaun Maloney's 10th signing of the summer, on a season-long arrangement.
Godo has lightning quick acceleration, and can operate on both flanks – qualities Maloney has been craving since he took over at the start of the year.
And the man himself could be involved as soon as this weekend, having signed in time to travel with the rest of the squad to Blackpool on Saturday.
“I’m very overwhelmed and excited to get started," he said.
"It’s something that has happened last minute, but I’m just ready to get going.
“I’m prepared to work hard and help the team as much as I can.
"Wigan has a beautiful stadium, and the calibre of the club made me want to join.
"It’s a historical club, and I put my trust in the gaffer here to help me keep growing as a young player and a professional on and off the pitch."
Godo joined the Cottagers from Margate in March 2022, and made his first-team debut in a 2-0 Carabao Cup loss at Crawley five months later.
He has become a stand-out player in Fulham’s Under-23 side, scoring nine goals in 35 appearances last term, and five in three outings this term.
And having recently signed a new deal with Fulham, Godo is hoping to use his spell with Latics - where he'll wear the No.17 shirt - to gain some first-team experience.
“I am a skilful, quick, and powerful player who likes taking on his man, scoring goals and getting assists,” he added.
“I’m buzzing to play in front of the amazing fans here. I can’t wait to get going, kick on, and keep learning.
“The fans are what we play football for. If we can give back to them by winning and making them happy, it will also make us very happy.”
Latics had already brought in nine players during the summer - Liam Morrison, Jonny Smith, Callum McManaman, Matt Smith, Sean Clare, Liam Shaw, James Balagizi, Kell Watts and Steven Sessegnon.