News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks

Premier League winger outlines Wigan Athletic vision after securing loan move

Martial Godo admitted the chance to play for such a 'historical club' in a 'beautiful stadium' made his decision to join Wigan Athletic on loan from Fulham an easy one.
By Paul Kendrick
Published 1st Sep 2023, 18:55 BST- 2 min read
Updated 1st Sep 2023, 20:32 BST

The Dartford-born 20-year-old becomes Shaun Maloney's 10th signing of the summer, on a season-long arrangement.

Read More
Wigan Athletic loan star eyeing successful return to parent club.

Godo has lightning quick acceleration, and can operate on both flanks – qualities Maloney has been craving since he took over at the start of the year.

Martial Godo enjoys his first look at his 'beautiful' new home stadiumMartial Godo enjoys his first look at his 'beautiful' new home stadium
Martial Godo enjoys his first look at his 'beautiful' new home stadium
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And the man himself could be involved as soon as this weekend, having signed in time to travel with the rest of the squad to Blackpool on Saturday.

“I’m very overwhelmed and excited to get started," he said.

"It’s something that has happened last minute, but I’m just ready to get going.

“I’m prepared to work hard and help the team as much as I can.

"Wigan has a beautiful stadium, and the calibre of the club made me want to join.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"It’s a historical club, and I put my trust in the gaffer here to help me keep growing as a young player and a professional on and off the pitch."

Godo joined the Cottagers from Margate in March 2022, and made his first-team debut in a 2-0 Carabao Cup loss at Crawley five months later.

He has become a stand-out player in Fulham’s Under-23 side, scoring nine goals in 35 appearances last term, and five in three outings this term.

And having recently signed a new deal with Fulham, Godo is hoping to use his spell with Latics - where he'll wear the No.17 shirt - to gain some first-team experience.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I am a skilful, quick, and powerful player who likes taking on his man, scoring goals and getting assists,” he added.

“I’m buzzing to play in front of the amazing fans here. I can’t wait to get going, kick on, and keep learning.

“The fans are what we play football for. If we can give back to them by winning and making them happy, it will also make us very happy.”

Latics had already brought in nine players during the summer - Liam Morrison, Jonny Smith, Callum McManaman, Matt Smith, Sean Clare, Liam Shaw, James Balagizi, Kell Watts and Steven Sessegnon.

Related topics:Premier LeagueFulhamBlackpoolCrawley