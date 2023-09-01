The 21-year-old left-back joined St Johnstone on a season-long loan from Wigan last week and was pitched straight in for his debut away to the cinch Premiership champions last Saturday.

Robinson got off to the perfect start as he helped his new team pick up their first point of the campaign by shutting out Brendan Rodgers’ side to secure a surprise 0-0 draw.

Luke Robinson went on Latics' pre-season training camp in Hungary before joining St Johnstone on loan

“There was obviously going to be nerves with my first game coming against Celtic, but the gaffer was brilliant with me. He spoke to me quite early in the week and told me I might be involved, which doesn’t usually happen,” said Robinson.

“Celtic away is one of the toughest fixtures in the league so to have that as your first game is obviously daunting for anybody. To come away with a clean sheet, especially as a defender, gives you so much confidence.

“It was very physical but it’s also very mentally demanding against Celtic. You need a lot of focus going into the game, their players are moving quickly, you’ve got to be switched on.

“That will help me when I go back to Wigan and also in other games like Rangers away, Hearts away.

"All the games here will be very tough.”

Last weekend’s match was Robinson’s first first-team outing since he played for Tranmere on loan last August.

“Everyone wants to play first-team football and that opportunity was here,” he said.

“Saturday was the first of my achievements in terms of playing in front of a big crowd and getting that type of experience under my belt, which is what you look for when you go on loan.

“I really want to push and help the team get as high up the league as possible and not fear anybody.

“I like to think I’m a hard worker, which should be a given for any player.

"I pride myself on defending, I get frustrated if we lose a goal or if we’re not strong defensively.

“Going forward, I like to be exciting and bring energy, getting up and down.