Pressure doesn't frighten me, it excites me - Wigan Athletic starlet

The 20-year-old announced his arrival in the second tier in style last week, with a magnificent late goal to seal a big win at Luton.

He's creating quite a niche market for himself, with both of his goals last term - against Shrewsbury in the league and Blackburn in the FA Cup - also last-gasp winners.

Thelo Aasgaard celebrates his late winning goal at Luton with fellow Academy graduate Callum Lang

And he admits the adrenaline that comes with a chance arriving with everything resting on his shoulders brings out the best in him.

"Any kind of pressure, I just turn it into excitement," Aasgaard said.

"I'm confident enough in my ability to be able to stay composed at key moments.

"That comes from training drills every day, working on finishing with Beatts (James Beattie), learning from him.

"He's helped me so much and allows me to score goals like at Luton.

"When the ball came to me, with all the crowd watching on, that's not pressure, it's just an opportunity for me."

Aasgaard's match-winning cameo at Luton only intensified the clamour for him to be involved from the start.

Boss Leam Richardson has spoken of his intention not to rush the player, whose physical development perhaps came later than most of his peers.

Aasgaard himself is happy to trust his manager.

"I'm just focused on getting my head down and working hard," he said.

"Anything that comes my way, I'll take it...whether it's on the bench or in the team.

"I just need to be ready to do my best, whatever I can and justify the faith in me."

Aasgaard also laughed off his new-found status as poster-boy for the Academy.

"It's still a bit surreal to be honest, I've still got a long way to go," he added.

"But to see young lads wearing headbands - even when they don't need them - is nice.

"I'm not getting carried away, I need to keep working hard.

"It's credit to the Academy staff, and I'm sure they would have seen the goals from me and Langy at Luton with special pride.