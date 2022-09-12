Wigan Athletic boss has 'absolutely no issue' with fixture postponement

Latics were putting the final touches to their preparation for last Saturday's scheduled visit of Blackburn Rovers when the EFL confirmed the blackout.

Despite obviously wanting to play, Richardson says some things are bigger than football.

Leam Richardson

"I'm probably the same as most people in the country, trying to be as thoughtful and respectful as you can be," he said.

"Your first thoughts are with the family, and then thanks for the help and the guidance the Queen's given us all over the years.

"If the last few years have taught us anything, it's how to overcome and adapt to certain situations, and something as monumental as this.

"It's important we linked it into our team meeting, and some of the lads were very thoughtful and respectful in their ways as well.

"You have to give each individual their time to reflect on and digest things like that."

Asked whether he agreed with the decision Richardson said: "I think everything's been guided towards being as respectful as we can be, as individuals and as a collective...clubs, the FA, the EFL, etc.

"Once the governing bodies decide that's the best way forward, I think it's important everybody supports that as well.

"We'll each have the opportunity to pay our own respects, and on Tuesday too.

"We'd obviously done a lot of prep for the Blackburn game, at the beginning of a three-game week.

"But with something as monumental and significant as it was, we have absolutely no issues with the decision that was made.

"Our thoughts immediately turned to the families affected, and the nation itself.

"And then it's all about rejigging our schedule, over a working weekend, and looking at the challenges ahead."

The Latics squad was in over the weekend to ensure their bodies received a work-out of sorts.

"Once the decision has been made, you can't do anything about it," added Richardson.

"You can either have a negative opinion about it, or you can try and turn it into a positive.