Latics surrendered their unbeaten record under Shaun Maloney in a game of two halves at Deepdale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The visitors had led at the break after Christ Tiehi's effort was helped into his own net by Preston defender Greg Cunningham.

Ryan Nyambe couldn't prevent Latics slipping to defeat at Preston

But two goals in the space of four minutes just after the restart - from Daniel Johnson (penalty) and Tom Cannon - saw Latics remain at the foot of the Championship.

“From my point of view, we started well in the first half," said Nyambe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In the second half, they came at us and we didn’t get back enough.

"It was a difficult one to take, and an opportunity missed.

“We’ve got to put the game to bed early, as a one-goal lead in this league is not so much.

“We gave it our all, and that’s all we can do.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Wigan fans certainly did their bit to help their side, with almost 4,000 making the short trip up the M6 to fill the away end.

“We felt their presence, from coming out in the warm up, and throughout the game," added Nyambe, a Namibian international.

"It’s something that we really need, and they will be huge for us."

Latics didn’t lose any ground in the survival battle, with the eight teams in the bottom 10 who played all losing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad