Preston striker Ched Evans responds to Wigan Athletic transfer talk
Preston North End striker Ched Evans has addressed recent transfer talk linking him with Wigan Athletic.
The 33-year-old, who has less than 12 months remaining on his North End deal, was reportedly on Latics' radar earlier this month.
However, the trail has since run cold and, with Latics having added both Nathan Broadhead and Ashley Fletcher to their attacking ranks, he's not sat by the phone waiting for a call.
“It's just rumours," he said. "I don't read the media, I don't have any social media.
"For me, unless it comes to my front door, it means nothing to me.
"I'm a Preston player and I love being here. My objective when I'm here is to win games.”
Ironically, Evans was sent off against Latics on the opening day of the campaign for a crude lunge on Curtis Tilt.
And he's hoping to do enough over the next few months to earn a new deal at Deepdale.
“I'd love to stay longer but I've got to perform on the pitch and be consistent with performances, being injury free," he said.
"I've got a whole season now to go and prove that I can go and do that. We'll see, we'll get there.
"It's an easy place to settle in, the new lads that have come in have been straight in.
"It's testament to the group. It's not a hostile place to come to, the training facilities are excellent.
"I fit in straight away and so have the new lads, it's just nice.”