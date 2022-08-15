Rival boss on mooted Wigan Athletic striker exit

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Millers remain desperate to add to their attacking options, having been pipped by Latics to the signature of Ashley Fletcher.

Humphrys was identified as a possible target, but Warne says he's now looking elsewhere.

Stephen Humphrys in action against Norwich

"I did enquire about him (Humphrys)," said Warne, himself a former Latics striker.

"That's a no. And I did try to sign him last year, that's no secret.

"Wigan have got loads of strikers but that isn't an active case."

Humphrys was an unused substitute at the weekend against Bristol City.

Prior to that, he did come on as a late replacement in both the previous league games against Preston and Norwich.