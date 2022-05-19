'Privilege to right a wrong' - Wigan Athletic defender

The former Leeds left-back was one of the few first-teamers to stay on in the summer of 2020, and played a key role in last season's Great Escape.

And after picking up a league winners' medal this term, Pearce is delighted a massive wrong in the club's history has been righted.

Tom Pearce celebrates at Shrewsbury

"It's been an eventful three years for me here," he acknowledged. "Going down at the end of the first year, because of admin, was obviously very tough to take.

"But managing to stay in the division last year was a massive achievement given the circumstances.

"And to go back up this year is the highlight, and puts us back where we feel we belong.

"To go up as champions obviously adds to the achievement.

"Having been here last year, I know how much it means to this club, and it adds to the privilege.

"We were determined not just to go up but to go up as champions, and it worked out well in the end.”

Latics were well on their way towards establishing themselves as a Championship club before the rug was pulled from under them by the previous owners.

And Pearce sees no reason why Leam Richardson's new-look squad can't build on their third tier triumph and consolidate in the league above.

"From where we were - with a handful of players last summer - it's been some going," he added.

"You then look at how many games we had to play in such a short space of time, it's credit to everyone for the way it's gelled so quickly.

"The morale and the togetherness...I've never been in a changing room anything like this, and I'm sure the rest of the lads would say the same.

"Next season, the aim is to consolidate in the Championship, 100 per cent.