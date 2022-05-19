Former Wigan Warriors chief Maurice Lindsay's last words on 'that' Wigan Athletic comment

In what turned out to be his last interview, recorded recently by the Warriors official website as part of the club's 150th anniversary celebrations, executive director Kris Radlinski broached the divisive subject.

"Maurice, many years ago you made a comment that would make my life very difficult moving forward about the football club in the town," he said.

Maurice Lindsay, with Dave Whelan

"Looking back, with hindsight, do you regret making those comments at all?"

Speaking on regional TV in the 1980s, Lindsay had said of Latics: "They're a very successful, thriving little club.

"They've done almost everything right, they've sold a lot of quality juniors.

"But they've chosen the backyard of rugby league to do it in."

Understandably, many in the town were angered by the sentiment, even though – arguably, even more so when – Lindsay was later invited on to the board of the football club by his long-time close friend, Dave Whelan.

Responding to Radlinski's question, Lindsay initially stood his ground, before appearing to acknowledge his error.

"Well, they've done so well...so much so that they invited me to join their board, which was a thrill for me," he said.

"We spent most of that time in the bottom quarter of the Premiership, but even so it was fantastic.

"No I don't regret it (the comment), because at the time it was right...but later on it was wrong...(they're a) wonderful side.

"And you've got to give a few individuals a pat on the back, who did so well.

"None more so than the chairman, Mr Whelan, as everyone knew him as.

"He was one of the lads really, he loved a pint.

"I remember we stayed up until 5am after we beat Manly (in the World Club Challenge in 1987), we both fell down.

"He said: 'I went home that night, Maurice, he went home that night and I couldn't take my clothes off.

"He said 'I got straight into bed with my clothes on, and I had on a watch which scratched my wife as I got into bed.

"He said: 'She said: 'Get out, get out, go and sleep next door, bugger off'!'