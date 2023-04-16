Saturday's defeat at Blackpool left Latics eight points adrift of safety, with only four matches remaining.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The performance, and result, prompted prolonged booing during and after the game from the near-2,000 away contingent.

Max Power was involved in an exchange of views with some Latics supporters straight after the full-time whistle

Indeed, Max Power - followed over by Callum Lang and Charlie Hughes - was involved in what appeared to be a heated conversation with some Latics fans shortly after the full-time whistle.

While acknowledging those supporters who booed had every right to vent their displeasure, Maloney played down the incident involving his vice-captain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I've only seen a clip of it, I just think it's one of those moments," the Latics boss said.

"I always ask the players to go over - win, lose or draw.

"With what's happened this season, I can well understand the frustration of the fans.

"I honestly didn't think it looked anything beyond a player trying to speak to a fan...a fan who was really unhappy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"And I can understand that...emotions run high.

"I get very angry when I see certain things that are not right at the club.,

"So I have no problem when I see a supporter who pays their money when they see a performance like that.

"I bear that responsibility greatly, I really do."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having taken charge shortly before the end of the January transfer window, Maloney's hands have been relatively tied in terms of implementing the rebuild he knows is necessary.

He's pledged to be 'ruthless' in terms of the 'big decisions' he feels are required.

But he insists he can't ask for any more from his players in terms of endeavour.

"Anyone who pays money to watch our team...I want to give them a team they can enjoy watching," he added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I don't think there's a team there that's not giving effort.

"But in terms of that enjoyment, and the feeling our team is going to hurt an opponent, we need more.

"We can get into the final third, I don't care how many times.

"But we don't look threatening, and I've known that since day one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"For me, for the level of investment we've invested this year, it's high, really high.

"But we don't have in our group the type of players in really, really dangerous areas you really need in this league.

"When you get there, you have to hurt teams, you have to have more shots on goal, you have to create bigger chances.