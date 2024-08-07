Wigan Athletic boss provides Charlie Hughes update - and sets sights on another incoming!

No news is good news as far as Charlie Hughes and Wigan Athletic are concerned.

Sign up to our Wigan Athletic newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That's the message from Latics boss Shaun Maloney, who held his weekly press conference at Christopher Park on Wednesday, and confirmed there has been no further contact from Hull City regarding the centre-back.

And as things stand, Hughes is set to start the campaign alongside new club captain Jason Kerr for Saturday's season opener against Charlton Athletic at the Brick Community Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shaun Maloney is continuing to include Charlie Hughes in his plans with the season almost upon us

When asked whether there was an update on Hughes' situation, Maloney replied: "No, absolutely nothing's changed.

"It's exactly the same as it was. The last bid hadn't been accepted, and there's not been anything since."

Maloney has continued to select Hughes during pre-season despite the speculation.

And he says he'll have no qualms about starting him on Saturday as long as nothing changes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If he trains as well as he normally does, he'll be available for selection for Saturday, the same as anyone," added the Scot. "I was happy with the mentality he showed at Barrow, I know it's not been an easy time for him.

"I thought he trained well today, and if he trains as well for the rest of the week then he's certainly in contention."

Maloney was also asked about his plans for further recruitment before the end of the month.

He had previously said he was only looking for one more addition - a left-sided defender - which looked to have arrived in the form of on-loan Liverpool man Luke Chambers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Maloney hinted in an interview with Radio Manchester on Tuesday night he might not be quite done yet.

"I'd obviously like to have had fewer injuries, but in terms of the squad I have, I'm happy," he said.

"I've said publicly this week that if a certain profile of a No.9, became available, to push Josh (Stones) and Joe (Hugill), we'd look to do it. But if it doesn't, no problem, we'll go with what we have."

Earlier in the window, Latics were interested in trying to bring back Academy product Kyle Joseph from Blackpool, but the Seasiders have shown no inclination to sell him.