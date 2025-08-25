Quartet depart Wigan Athletic as squad overhaul continues

Latics Ladies are preparing to embark on their second season in existence

Four members of Wigan Athletic Women's historic inaugural campaign have moved on ahead of the new season.

Under the watchful eye of Emmerson Boyce, Latics swept all before them, winning the Lancashire Women's County League Championship title and reaching the final of the LFA League Cup.

Boyce opted to move on to pastures new at the end of last season, and a quartet of the playing squad have now departed.

Sara Merican, Poppy Twist, and Tegen Baker have all left following the expiration of their existing deals, while Holly Scott has opted to pursue a new opportunity outside of football.

Some 16 players have been retained from last season's squad, while new manager Danielle Young has added eight new signings that will be announced in due course - all of whom have played at a higher level.

"Last season was special for everyone connected to the football club and the town of Wigan, and I would like to personally thank everyone who represented the football club last season," said Hayley Turner (formerly Sherratt), head of women's operations.

"Every player wrote their name into the Wigan Athletic history books, and they will be forever part of our first-ever, title-winning team.

"We are pleased to be retaining the bulk of our squad, and to have strengthened with eight new additions for the second season of our exciting journey.

"We're hoping to enjoy another successful campaign and make our supporters proud - the hard work is already well underway, and we're already counting down the days until the season opener in September.

"Unfortunately, one of the most difficult parts of football is saying goodbye to players, especially on the back of a campaign where we've enjoyed an invincible season.

"I would like to place on record my appreciation for the efforts and commitment of all those leaving the club this summer and wish them well in their future careers.

"They've all worn the shirt with pride, given everything, and will always remain part of the Wigan Athletic family."

The contracted players for 2025/26 are Amelia Knowles, Faye Moseley, Abbie Moore, Alyson Hastie, Libby McCoy, Chelsea Bloor, Laura Heslip, Nini Dada, Sophie Whelan, Grace Carr, Molly Hassall, Emily Firman, Izzy Worswick, Ellie Cleary, Avagrace Hodson, Ella Schickhoff.