Queen Elizabeth II: Ex-Wigan Athletic striker condemns TalkSPORT pundit Trevor Sinclair over tweet following monarch’s death
Ex-Wigan Athletic star Brett Ormerod waded into talkSPORT pundit Trevor Sinclair for a controversial tweet following Queen Elizabeth’s death.
Sinclair, 49, was widely slammed on the social media site for suggesting “black and brown” people won’t be mourning the monarch’s passing at the age of 96.
Sinclair, who played for Manchester City and England during his playing career, initially sent a tweet with spelling mistakes at 7.30pm, barely an hour after the Queen’s death was announced by the Royal Family.
He reposted it a few minutes later with the spelling errors taken out.
Sinclair wrote: “Racism was outlawed in England in the 60’s & its been allowed to thrive so why should black & brown mourn!! #queen”
The former footballer was immediately criticised, with many pointing to his own conviction for racism.
In 2018, Sinclair lost his role working as a pundit for the BBC after being convicted of drink driving and racially abusing a policeman.
Others also picked up on a previous tweet from Sinclair about the Queen in 2020, where Sinclair wrote: “Our Queen looked so fragile when addressing the nation earlier but was so genuine with humility, her majesty still inspired #UnitedKingdom”
Among those to respond to Sinclair was fellow Blackpool legend, and former Latics striker, Ormerod, who said: “Wow, no words Trev, you clearly have a short memory.
“The queen has been a beacon of hope for everything and everyone, very bad timing.
“I really don’t agree with you on this and you’re the one with the racism conviction, not her. You’re so wrong on this.”
Fellow talkSPORT pundit Simon Jordan, who often works on the same show with Sinclair and Jim White, also weighed in on the debate.
“I’m really not sure that is an appropriate thought, let alone tweet,” he wrote.
“The country has lost a very significant person and respect and value should be the overriding sentiments not division!”
Ormerod scored twice – both coming in a 2-0 victory at Leicester – in six games for Latics during a loan spell from Southampton at the end of the 2004-05 campaign.
But that brace proved to be crucial in the final reckoning, as Latics clinched promotion to the Premiership on the last day of the season.