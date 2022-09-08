Wigan Athletic wait on Friday morning decision

Rick Parry, chair of the EFL, released a statement less than an hour after the news was confirmed by Buckingham Palace on Thursday evening.

“Today, the EFL was deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Her Majesty, The Queen Elizabeth II," Parry said.

Rick Parry

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Over a 70-year reign, Her Majesty proudly served the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth with distinction.

“The Queen had a keen interest in sport including football. Her Majesty attended numerous FA Cup finals throughout her reign and was an advocate for our national sport through her many years of service.

“The Monarch was at Wembley Stadium in 1966 for perhaps our national game’s most famous moment to present captain Bobby Moore with the Jules Rimet Trophy after England beat West Germany to win the World Cup.

“On behalf of the league and its flubs, we join the rest of the nation and people across the world in mourning the passing of our Queen, Elizabeth II.

“The thoughts of everybody at the EFL and our clubs are with the Royal Family at this sad time for our country.”

The statement concluded: "Consideration in respect of EFL fixtures will be discussed with the government and the wider sport sector during the period ahead and an appropriate announcement will be made at the earliest opportunity."

A later statement added: “As a mark of respect, following the passing of Her Majesty, The Queen Elizabeth II earlier today, the EFL has confirmed that its fixtures scheduled for tomorrow evening (Friday 9 September) – Burnley v Norwich City and Tranmere Rovers v Stockport County - have been postponed.